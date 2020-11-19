Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC

Investment company Alhambra Investment Partners LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES TRUST, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, sells iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, ISHARES INC during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC. As of 2020Q3, Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owns 111 stocks with a total value of $82 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: IVE, SLQD, IWN, DJP, JPST, DISCA, BIIB, CVS, DD, IBB, XLE, AMCX, AGG, GLD, TSLA, RSG, QCOM,
- Added Positions: IWM, IYR, RWX, BMY, SCZ, ABBV, GRMN, SPY, WMT, BSCL, BSCM, EZU, AMZN, HD, BSV, V, SPXU, JNJ, BWZ, SBUX, ACWI, DIS, KO, PYPL, WEC, GOOGL, SYK, GSG, BSCK, TD, MMM, RIO, PFE, PH, PNC, INTC, EA, ETN, CTSH, ADP, AMGN, T, LHX, CL,
- Reduced Positions: SHY, IEI, GSP, AAPL, IAU, CSCO, IVV, NEE, TGT, TIP, IJR, FLOT, MSFT, SNE, FB, VZ, YUMC, VFC, DHR, DGRO, PLD, UNH, TMO, ABT,
- Sold Out: GNR, EWJ, EPD, EPP, MXI, MCHP, XOM, LLY, VXX, RRD,
- iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 44,046 shares, 7.19% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,144 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.68%
- ISHARES TRUST (TIP) - 30,442 shares, 4.71% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.21%
- ISHARES TRUST (IYR) - 47,608 shares, 4.65% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 76.10%
- ISHARES GOLD TRUST (IAU) - 209,303 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.77%
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.92%. The holding were 6,726 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 13,455 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IWN)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $91.05 and $107.65, with an estimated average price of $101.04. The stock is now traded at around $120.71. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.72%. The holding were 5,914 shares as of .New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (DJP)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.4, with an estimated average price of $19.25. The stock is now traded at around $20.54. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.71%. The holding were 30,006 shares as of .New Purchase: JP MORGAN ETF TRUS (JPST)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 10,080 shares as of .New Purchase: Discovery Inc (DISCA)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC initiated holding in Discovery Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.25 and $24.27, with an estimated average price of $21.84. The stock is now traded at around $24.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 23,413 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 502.31%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.27%. The holding were 14,847 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (IYR)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 76.10%. The purchase prices were between $76.71 and $83.64, with an estimated average price of $80.32. The stock is now traded at around $85.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 47,608 shares as of .Added: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (RWX)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 303.93%. The purchase prices were between $29.04 and $31.19, with an estimated average price of $29.91. The stock is now traded at around $32.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.08%. The holding were 39,755 shares as of .Added: Garmin Ltd (GRMN)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in Garmin Ltd by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $92.68 and $105.81, with an estimated average price of $99.95. The stock is now traded at around $114.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,092 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 34.06%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,873 shares as of .Added: PROSHARES TRUST (SPXU)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 27.01%. The purchase prices were between $7.44 and $11.56, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $6.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 17,400 shares as of .Sold Out: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (GNR)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS. The sale prices were between $36.47 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.72.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EWJ)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $54.33 and $59.58, with an estimated average price of $57.27.Sold Out: ISHARES INC (EPP)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES INC. The sale prices were between $40.07 and $42.95, with an estimated average price of $41.38.Sold Out: Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MXI)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $62.54 and $73.13, with an estimated average price of $68.71.Sold Out: Microchip Technology Inc (MCHP)
Alhambra Investment Partners LLC sold out a holding in Microchip Technology Inc. The sale prices were between $97.65 and $114.69, with an estimated average price of $104.16.
