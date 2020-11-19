Highlander Capital Management, LLC Buys Ingredion Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Intel Corp, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Highlander Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Ingredion Inc, AstraZeneca PLC, Intel Corp, Valley National Bancorp, Reinsurance Group of America Inc, sells Dollar Tree Inc, Camping World Holdings Inc, Verizon Communications Inc, United Parcel Service Inc, Raytheon Technologies Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Highlander Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Highlander Capital Management, LLC owns 453 stocks with a total value of $147 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Apple Inc (AAPL) - 68,186 shares, 5.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.12% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 24,440 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 31,265 shares, 4.49% of the total portfolio. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 23,040 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Stryker Corp (SYK) - 27,300 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Ingredion Inc. The purchase prices were between $75.03 and $88.65, with an estimated average price of $81.26. The stock is now traded at around $76.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.75%. The holding were 14,500 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in AstraZeneca PLC. The purchase prices were between $53.07 and $61.1, with an estimated average price of $55.53. The stock is now traded at around $53.99. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 5,800 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Reinsurance Group of America Inc. The purchase prices were between $67.56 and $104.46, with an estimated average price of $89.87. The stock is now traded at around $117.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,820 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD. The purchase prices were between $100.38 and $113.96, with an estimated average price of $107.89. The stock is now traded at around $120.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 800 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $141.39 and $238.35, with an estimated average price of $191.49. The stock is now traded at around $232.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 300 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Teladoc Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $183.75 and $249.42, with an estimated average price of $211.52. The stock is now traded at around $181.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 250 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 20.33%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,390 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Valley National Bancorp by 36.04%. The purchase prices were between $6.6 and $8.33, with an estimated average price of $7.43. The stock is now traded at around $9.20. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 94,362 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Slack Technologies Inc by 176.19%. The purchase prices were between $25.24 and $34.3, with an estimated average price of $29.42. The stock is now traded at around $26.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 8,700 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in PROSHARES TRUST by 191.18%. The purchase prices were between $19.21 and $22.22, with an estimated average price of $20.76. The stock is now traded at around $18.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,900 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Ares Capital Corp by 678.73%. The purchase prices were between $13.27 and $15.02, with an estimated average price of $14.23. The stock is now traded at around $16.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,884 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Bridge Bancorp Inc by 940.00%. The purchase prices were between $16.53 and $21.82, with an estimated average price of $19.26. The stock is now traded at around $21.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 5,200 shares as of .

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Dollar Tree Inc. The sale prices were between $85.97 and $104.24, with an estimated average price of $94.04.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in TJX Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. The sale prices were between $170.85 and $222.94, with an estimated average price of $200.56.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in SB One Bancorp. The sale prices were between $17.14 and $19.78, with an estimated average price of $18.78.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Enterprise Products Partners LP. The sale prices were between $15.33 and $18.89, with an estimated average price of $17.52.

Highlander Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.