  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Valueworks Llc Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, MBIA Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Transocean

November 19, 2020 | About: MBI +2.51% WLL -6.26% BACPL.PFD +0% RIG +4.24% KO -1.99%

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, MBIA Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Transocean, Newell Brands Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2020Q3, Valueworks Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/valueworks+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
  1. Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 712,411 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 84,563 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
  3. United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 587,055 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 152,681 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
  5. Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) - 561,381 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
New Purchase: Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL)

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 712,411 shares as of .

New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)

Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1500.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 203 shares as of .

Added: MBIA Inc (MBI)

Valueworks Llc added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 986,871 shares as of .

Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.

Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.



Here is the complete portfolio of VALUEWORKS LLC. Also check out:

1. VALUEWORKS LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. VALUEWORKS LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. VALUEWORKS LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that VALUEWORKS LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)