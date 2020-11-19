Valueworks Llc Buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, MBIA Inc, Bank of America Corp, Sells Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Transocean

New York, NY, based Investment company Valueworks Llc (Current Portfolio) buys Whiting Petroleum Corp, MBIA Inc, Bank of America Corp, sells Apple Inc, Qualcomm Inc, Transocean, Newell Brands Inc, Coca-Cola Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Valueworks Llc. As of 2020Q3, Valueworks Llc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: WLL, BACPL.PFD,
- Added Positions: MBI, MLP,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, QCOM, NWL, GILD, AMGN, GS, UNFI, LNG, ETRN, NYT, GNW, GLW, CMCSA, IVZ, AXP, TUSK, SPR, MSB, BBBY, WMB,
- Sold Out: RIG, KO,
For the details of VALUEWORKS LLC's stock buys and sells,

These are the top 5 holdings of VALUEWORKS LLC
- Whiting Petroleum Corp (WLL) - 712,411 shares, 11.15% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) - 84,563 shares, 9.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 20.04%
- United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) - 587,055 shares, 7.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.71%
- Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 152,681 shares, 6.39% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.11%
- Maui Land & Pineapple Co Inc (MLP) - 561,381 shares, 5.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.13%
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Whiting Petroleum Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.57 and $23.67, with an estimated average price of $7.01. The stock is now traded at around $18.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.15%. The holding were 712,411 shares as of .New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BACPL.PFD)
Valueworks Llc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $1354.92 and $1521.49, with an estimated average price of $1463.9. The stock is now traded at around $1500.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 203 shares as of .Added: MBIA Inc (MBI)
Valueworks Llc added to a holding in MBIA Inc by 20.95%. The purchase prices were between $5.72 and $8.44, with an estimated average price of $7.39. The stock is now traded at around $6.13. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 986,871 shares as of .Sold Out: Transocean Ltd (RIG)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Transocean Ltd. The sale prices were between $0.8 and $2.48, with an estimated average price of $1.63.Sold Out: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
Valueworks Llc sold out a holding in Coca-Cola Co. The sale prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09.
