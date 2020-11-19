Tikehau Investment Management Buys Arista Networks Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, Sells Choice Hotels International Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Fastenal Co

Investment company Tikehau Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Arista Networks Inc, Coca-Cola Co, Microsoft Corp, 3M Co, NVR Inc, sells Choice Hotels International Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Fastenal Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Tikehau Investment Management. As of 2020Q3, Tikehau Investment Management owns 12 stocks with a total value of $473 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Facebook Inc (FB) - 262,269 shares, 14.51% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.79% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 44,556 shares, 13.80% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.01% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 295,592 shares, 13.30% of the total portfolio. 3M Co (MMM) - 339,420 shares, 11.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 42.30% Arista Networks Inc (ANET) - 254,800 shares, 11.14% of the total portfolio. New Position

Tikehau Investment Management initiated holding in Arista Networks Inc. The purchase prices were between $195.1 and $263.99, with an estimated average price of $219.5. The stock is now traded at around $272.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.14%. The holding were 254,800 shares as of .

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 1510.84%. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.15%. The holding were 424,876 shares as of .

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 1211.21%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.66%. The holding were 89,149 shares as of .

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in 3M Co by 42.30%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.42%. The holding were 339,420 shares as of .

Tikehau Investment Management added to a holding in NVR Inc by 84.62%. The purchase prices were between $3170 and $4310.09, with an estimated average price of $3850.88. The stock is now traded at around $4290.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 360 shares as of .

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Choice Hotels International Inc. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $101.19, with an estimated average price of $90.13.

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55.

Tikehau Investment Management sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $43.01 and $49.67, with an estimated average price of $45.94.