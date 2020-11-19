Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, T-Mobile US Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Tesla Inc, JD.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, T-Mobile US Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Tesla Inc, JD.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: SPY, VXX, IBB, IGV, SLV, VMW, JPM, PPL, AMZN, CSCO, FXI, NIO, TME, GILD, NFLX, ATVI, ADBE, CRUS, ADSK, INTU, REGN, PSTH, PANW, TTD, IBM, CCL, FND, LYFT, XLE, EA, SPCE, INCY, EWT, CHGG, GM, CTXS, APRN, BIIB, PSTG, PLTR, FEYE, JMIA, SESN,

SPY, VXX, IBB, IGV, SLV, VMW, JPM, PPL, AMZN, CSCO, FXI, NIO, TME, GILD, NFLX, ATVI, ADBE, CRUS, ADSK, INTU, REGN, PSTH, PANW, TTD, IBM, CCL, FND, LYFT, XLE, EA, SPCE, INCY, EWT, CHGG, GM, CTXS, APRN, BIIB, PSTG, PLTR, FEYE, JMIA, SESN, Added Positions: GLD, TMUS, INTC, GE, C, QQQ, BA, MS, DIS, WFC, TAL, WORK, AMLP, GPRO,

GLD, TMUS, INTC, GE, C, QQQ, BA, MS, DIS, WFC, TAL, WORK, AMLP, GPRO, Reduced Positions: TSLA, JD, XLU, BACPL.PFD, BAC, UAL, SEAS, UBER, UNIT, PDD, PAAS, KHC, PINS,

TSLA, JD, XLU, BACPL.PFD, BAC, UAL, SEAS, UBER, UNIT, PDD, PAAS, KHC, PINS, Sold Out: MSFT, FB, BABA, XLF, AAL, IWM, DAL, MU, APO, KMX, M, NCLH, OCN, FTRCQ,

For the details of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+trading+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 140,842 shares, 22.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.23% T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 113,588 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1762.10% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,083 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 188,906 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,620 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.4%

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 17,083 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 188,906 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 21,883 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $321.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 97,800 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 12,219 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 327.23%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.42%. The holding were 140,842 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1762.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.2%. The holding were 113,588 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 531.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,810 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 262.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 301,250 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 283.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 42,201 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 95.10%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of .

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.