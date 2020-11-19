Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, T-Mobile US Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells Tesla Inc, JD.com Inc, Microsoft Corp

Wayne, PA, based Investment company Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR GOLD TRUST, T-Mobile US Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, BARCLAYS BANK PLC, iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, sells Tesla Inc, JD.com Inc, Microsoft Corp, Facebook Inc, SELECT SECTOR SPDR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC owns 75 stocks with a total value of $110 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: SPY, VXX, IBB, IGV, SLV, VMW, JPM, PPL, AMZN, CSCO, FXI, NIO, TME, GILD, NFLX, ATVI, ADBE, CRUS, ADSK, INTU, REGN, PSTH, PANW, TTD, IBM, CCL, FND, LYFT, XLE, EA, SPCE, INCY, EWT, CHGG, GM, CTXS, APRN, BIIB, PSTG, PLTR, FEYE, JMIA, SESN,
- Added Positions: GLD, TMUS, INTC, GE, C, QQQ, BA, MS, DIS, WFC, TAL, WORK, AMLP, GPRO,
- Reduced Positions: TSLA, JD, XLU, BACPL.PFD, BAC, UAL, SEAS, UBER, UNIT, PDD, PAAS, KHC, PINS,
- Sold Out: MSFT, FB, BABA, XLF, AAL, IWM, DAL, MU, APO, KMX, M, NCLH, OCN, FTRCQ,
For the details of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/marathon+trading+investment+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 140,842 shares, 22.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 327.23%
- T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS) - 113,588 shares, 11.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1762.10%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 17,083 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. New Position
- BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX) - 188,906 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 7,620 shares, 2.98% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 86.4%
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.22%. The holding were 17,083 shares as of .New Purchase: BARCLAYS BANK PLC (VXX)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in BARCLAYS BANK PLC. The purchase prices were between $24.33 and $35.24, with an estimated average price of $27.85. The stock is now traded at around $18.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.29%. The holding were 188,906 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund (IBB)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $126.88 and $145.8, with an estimated average price of $135.61. The stock is now traded at around $137.92. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.7%. The holding were 21,883 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IGV)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $283.85 and $334.52, with an estimated average price of $300.33. The stock is now traded at around $321.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.64%. The holding were 9,298 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES SILVER TST (SLV)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in ISHARES SILVER TST. The purchase prices were between $16.71 and $27, with an estimated average price of $22.68. The stock is now traded at around $22.55. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.93%. The holding were 97,800 shares as of .New Purchase: VMware Inc (VMW)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC initiated holding in VMware Inc. The purchase prices were between $134.48 and $153.1, with an estimated average price of $142.09. The stock is now traded at around $147.24. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.6%. The holding were 12,219 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 327.23%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.42%. The holding were 140,842 shares as of .Added: T-Mobile US Inc (TMUS)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in T-Mobile US Inc by 1762.10%. The purchase prices were between $104.49 and $118.88, with an estimated average price of $110.82. The stock is now traded at around $127.85. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.2%. The holding were 113,588 shares as of .Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 531.76%. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 34,810 shares as of .Added: General Electric Co (GE)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in General Electric Co by 262.52%. The purchase prices were between $5.95 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.53. The stock is now traded at around $9.73. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.24%. The holding were 301,250 shares as of .Added: Citigroup Inc (C)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in Citigroup Inc by 283.61%. The purchase prices were between $41.85 and $53.76, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $51.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 42,201 shares as of .Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 95.10%. The purchase prices were between $250.49 and $302.76, with an estimated average price of $271.11. The stock is now traded at around $290.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.23%. The holding were 9,950 shares as of .Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14.Sold Out: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLF)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The sale prices were between $22.68 and $25.49, with an estimated average price of $24.32.Sold Out: American Airlines Group Inc (AAL)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in American Airlines Group Inc. The sale prices were between $11.08 and $14, with an estimated average price of $12.55.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)
Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92.
Here is the complete portfolio of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC. Also check out:
1. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC keeps buying