First Long Island Investors, LLC Buys Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp, Intuit Inc, Sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc

Jericho, NY, based Investment company First Long Island Investors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Johnson & Johnson, Comcast Corp, Intuit Inc, RH, sells Illinois Tool Works Inc, Berkshire Hathaway Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Long Island Investors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, First Long Island Investors, LLC owns 58 stocks with a total value of $968 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: RH,

RH, Added Positions: JNJ, CMCSA, ADP, UNH, PM, SBUX, TFC, ABBV, QCOM, INTU, DIS,

JNJ, CMCSA, ADP, UNH, PM, SBUX, TFC, ABBV, QCOM, INTU, DIS, Reduced Positions: MSFT, ITW, AMZN, ADBE, LOW, UPS, HD, PYPL, FB, NVDA, GOOGL, AAPL, FAST, TXN, UL,

MSFT, ITW, AMZN, ADBE, LOW, UPS, HD, PYPL, FB, NVDA, GOOGL, AAPL, FAST, TXN, UL, Sold Out: BRK.B,

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 299,929 shares, 6.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.66% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 14,684 shares, 4.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.78% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 385,921 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92% UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH) - 127,463 shares, 4.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.81% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 233,742 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.78%

First Long Island Investors, LLC initiated holding in RH. The purchase prices were between $255.33 and $385.46, with an estimated average price of $314.51. The stock is now traded at around $414.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 657 shares as of .

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 50.66%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 230,317 shares as of .

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Comcast Corp by 23.70%. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 766,747 shares as of .

First Long Island Investors, LLC added to a holding in Intuit Inc by 22.94%. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $354.18, with an estimated average price of $313.06. The stock is now traded at around $354.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,900 shares as of .

First Long Island Investors, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $177.99 and $221.68, with an estimated average price of $204.37.