Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. Buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sells Fastly Inc, DocuSign Inc, Livongo Health Inc

Investment company Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys First Trust Managed Municipal ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Sprout Social Inc, Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV, sells Fastly Inc, DocuSign Inc, Livongo Health Inc, iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund, DIREXION SH ETF TR during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. owns 124 stocks with a total value of $113 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: FMB, QUAL, SPT, HCAC, BL, IBUY, MINT, FIXD, SLQD, SPLG, MDT, PG, SMDV, TSM, WPC, SDY, HD, NEE, MDC,
- Added Positions: LQD, BMY, PETS, FTCS, AGZ, GLD, AGG, LMBS, JPST, KL, GSY, T, RY, AAPL, SPSB, INGR, IVV, BOTZ, XLY, JNJ, CLX, BAX, ICLN, ACWI, ABT, VZ, AMT, MCD, NVCR, JPM, PFE, IWY, APPN, AMGN, JKE, SEDG, VOOG,
- Reduced Positions: IAGG, NOBL, SPY, QQQ, TEAM, XLV, AMZN, ETV, IWF, FDN, IGV, BNS, VGSH, VB, CSCO, VO, ORI, MA, SPIB, IEI, IHI, NVDA, IEF, NXPI, KMB, LADR, AFL, INTC, QTEC, COP, ABBV, MFNC, GATX, CME, AUPH, APTO, GOOGL, BABA, WMT, DEO,
- Sold Out: FSLY, DOCU, LVGO, TNA, HQY, PAYC, DGRO, ELR, OKTA, SCHO, PYPL, MCHP, CINR,
For the details of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/total+clarity+wealth+management%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc.
- ISHARES TRUST (LQD) - 63,047 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.38%
- ISHARES TRUST (IWF) - 25,128 shares, 4.82% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO) - 19,977 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.69%
- PROSHARES TRUST (NOBL) - 46,314 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.67%
- VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB) - 21,552 shares, 2.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.93%
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.69%. The holding were 54,664 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (QUAL)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $96.43 and $110.16, with an estimated average price of $102.38. The stock is now traded at around $111.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 29,172 shares as of .New Purchase: Sprout Social Inc (SPT)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Sprout Social Inc. The purchase prices were between $25.5 and $40.6, with an estimated average price of $31.68. The stock is now traded at around $42.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 19,700 shares as of .New Purchase: Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV (HCAC)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp IV. The purchase prices were between $10.43 and $13, with an estimated average price of $11.14. The stock is now traded at around $10.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 50,400 shares as of .New Purchase: BlackLine Inc (BL)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in BlackLine Inc. The purchase prices were between $72.59 and $92.8, with an estimated average price of $83.94. The stock is now traded at around $107.30. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 4,270 shares as of .New Purchase: Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail (IBUY)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 3,874 shares as of .Added: Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company by 54.81%. The purchase prices were between $57.43 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $60.17. The stock is now traded at around $62.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 44,248 shares as of .Added: PetMed Express Inc (PETS)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in PetMed Express Inc by 49.17%. The purchase prices were between $29 and $41.83, with an estimated average price of $33.1. The stock is now traded at around $29.00. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 51,196 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGZ)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $120.3 and $121.66, with an estimated average price of $120.97. The stock is now traded at around $120.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.36%. The holding were 18,451 shares as of .Added: SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in SPDR GOLD TRUST by 66.61%. The purchase prices were between $166.62 and $193.89, with an estimated average price of $179.71. The stock is now traded at around $175.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 3,632 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 51.72%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 5,503 shares as of .Added: Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (KL)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. added to a holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 35.99%. The purchase prices were between $41.64 and $55.6, with an estimated average price of $49.99. The stock is now traded at around $40.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 11,525 shares as of .Sold Out: Fastly Inc (FSLY)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Fastly Inc. The sale prices were between $74.96 and $116.18, with an estimated average price of $86.66.Sold Out: DocuSign Inc (DOCU)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DocuSign Inc. The sale prices were between $178.96 and $268.8, with an estimated average price of $207.45.Sold Out: Livongo Health Inc (LVGO)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Livongo Health Inc. The sale prices were between $72.81 and $144.53, with an estimated average price of $121.16.Sold Out: DIREXION SH ETF TR (TNA)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in DIREXION SH ETF TR. The sale prices were between $25.03 and $36.39, with an estimated average price of $31.33.Sold Out: HealthEquity Inc (HQY)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in HealthEquity Inc. The sale prices were between $46.15 and $61.64, with an estimated average price of $55.04.Sold Out: Paycom Software Inc (PAYC)
Total Clarity Wealth Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Paycom Software Inc. The sale prices were between $265.49 and $321.5, with an estimated average price of $292.22.
