BosValen Asset Management Ltd Buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Niu Technologies, Huazhu Group, Sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co

Investment company BosValen Asset Management Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc, Niu Technologies, Huazhu Group, GSX Techedu Inc, Sea, sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, JinkoSolar Holding Co, Daqo New Energy Corp, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, BosValen Asset Management Ltd. As of 2020Q3, BosValen Asset Management Ltd owns 17 stocks with a total value of $181 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: HTHT, GSX, SE, MAR, BABA,
- Added Positions: EDU, NIU,
- Reduced Positions: TAL, MSFT, FVRR, AMZN, NOW, NET, NFH,
- Sold Out: ZM, JKS, DQ, FB, ADBE,
These are the top 5 holdings of BosValen Asset Management Ltd
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU) - 711,721 shares, 58.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 41.76%
- Niu Technologies (NIU) - 1,112,086 shares, 11.77% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1470.74%
- TAL Education Group (TAL) - 243,841 shares, 10.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 76.86%
- Huazhu Group Ltd (HTHT) - 231,378 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. New Position
- GSX Techedu Inc (GSX) - 71,933 shares, 3.57% of the total portfolio. New Position
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Huazhu Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $32.82 and $46.16, with an estimated average price of $39.04. The stock is now traded at around $51.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.52%. The holding were 231,378 shares as of .New Purchase: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The purchase prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55. The stock is now traded at around $68.01. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.57%. The holding were 71,933 shares as of .New Purchase: Sea Ltd (SE)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Sea Ltd. The purchase prices were between $107.12 and $161.8, with an estimated average price of $134.85. The stock is now traded at around $165.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 12,200 shares as of .New Purchase: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Marriott International Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4. The stock is now traded at around $120.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 8,100 shares as of .New Purchase: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd initiated holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $255.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 925 shares as of .Added: New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc by 41.76%. The purchase prices were between $130.95 and $155.35, with an estimated average price of $144.4. The stock is now traded at around $176.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 17.28%. The holding were 711,721 shares as of .Added: Niu Technologies (NIU)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd added to a holding in Niu Technologies by 1470.74%. The purchase prices were between $16.33 and $22.93, with an estimated average price of $20.11. The stock is now traded at around $31.89. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 11.02%. The holding were 1,112,086 shares as of .Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.Sold Out: JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd (JKS)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in JinkoSolar Holding Co Ltd. The sale prices were between $18.8 and $39.76, with an estimated average price of $22.81.Sold Out: Daqo New Energy Corp (DQ)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Daqo New Energy Corp. The sale prices were between $17.03 and $27.05, with an estimated average price of $22.12.Sold Out: Facebook Inc (FB)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Facebook Inc. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89.Sold Out: Adobe Inc (ADBE)
BosValen Asset Management Ltd sold out a holding in Adobe Inc. The sale prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25.
