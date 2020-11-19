Polar Capital LLP Buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Match Group Inc, Sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ciena Corp, Alteryx Inc

London, X0, based Investment company Polar Capital LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Facebook Inc, Johnson & Johnson, Match Group Inc, Chegg Inc, Medtronic PLC, sells UnitedHealth Group Inc, Ciena Corp, Alteryx Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Uber Technologies Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Polar Capital LLP. As of 2020Q3, Polar Capital LLP owns 278 stocks with a total value of $13.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: MTCH, CHGG, ZBH, AVLR, SHOP, TWOU, CCXI, STE, MOH, MMSI, ALC, IAC, LLY, CLDX, SGRY, DG, ORCL, KURA, RAMP, PRSC, COUP, FWONK, MXL, HGEN, ZNTL, VRNA, CRDF, CTLT, COGT, TSM, QGEN, SQ, ITCI, LH, PM, VERX, API, AEM, PTCT, ORLY, GOLD, BSY, EEFT, GD, BRKR, PNTG, CNMD, VCEL, GNMK,

MTCH, CHGG, ZBH, AVLR, SHOP, TWOU, CCXI, STE, MOH, MMSI, ALC, IAC, LLY, CLDX, SGRY, DG, ORCL, KURA, RAMP, PRSC, COUP, FWONK, MXL, HGEN, ZNTL, VRNA, CRDF, CTLT, COGT, TSM, QGEN, SQ, ITCI, LH, PM, VERX, API, AEM, PTCT, ORLY, GOLD, BSY, EEFT, GD, BRKR, PNTG, CNMD, VCEL, GNMK, Added Positions: FB, JNJ, MDT, HUM, ADBE, NFLX, BMY, QCOM, CRM, ALGN, TSLA, MYOK, CDNS, BABA, PINS, CNC, AHCO, GRUB, SYNH, TER, MSFT, ATVI, TNDM, OPCH, HUBS, ZEN, SEDG, XLNX, AVTR, PING, PTON, ANSS, PACB, NSTG, EVBG, TFX, VRTX, BHVN, SPOT, MDLA, AMGN, ADUS, ACN, ALXN, INSM, POWI, GBT, AAXN, QTNT, TEAM, AMZN, EXEL, TRIP, XLRN, INCY, BLU, BL, AKAM, Y, ALNY, ATRC, C, MKTX, PRA, TEL, KEYS, ASND, TWLO, ADI, KLIC, LPSN, APTO, NBIX, RNR, EMR, PB, ROK, SGEN, SBNY, TRV, WBS, IPGP, RGA, VNET, JD, SMMT, DCPH, IQ, JOBS, EWBC, EFSC, EHC, HRC, MGLN, NTES, RGEN, UBS, USB, UTHR, FRC, FENG, CFG, IRTC, SE, BILI, CHNG,

FB, JNJ, MDT, HUM, ADBE, NFLX, BMY, QCOM, CRM, ALGN, TSLA, MYOK, CDNS, BABA, PINS, CNC, AHCO, GRUB, SYNH, TER, MSFT, ATVI, TNDM, OPCH, HUBS, ZEN, SEDG, XLNX, AVTR, PING, PTON, ANSS, PACB, NSTG, EVBG, TFX, VRTX, BHVN, SPOT, MDLA, AMGN, ADUS, ACN, ALXN, INSM, POWI, GBT, AAXN, QTNT, TEAM, AMZN, EXEL, TRIP, XLRN, INCY, BLU, BL, AKAM, Y, ALNY, ATRC, C, MKTX, PRA, TEL, KEYS, ASND, TWLO, ADI, KLIC, LPSN, APTO, NBIX, RNR, EMR, PB, ROK, SGEN, SBNY, TRV, WBS, IPGP, RGA, VNET, JD, SMMT, DCPH, IQ, JOBS, EWBC, EFSC, EHC, HRC, MGLN, NTES, RGEN, UBS, USB, UTHR, FRC, FENG, CFG, IRTC, SE, BILI, CHNG, Reduced Positions: UNH, NOW, UBER, AMD, BAX, IMMU, SNPS, EHTH, IQV, PYPL, REGN, AMED, ZM, ABC, CGNX, ACAD, BMRN, SNAP, GOOGL, TCMD, TMO, CRWD, LSCC, HZNP, V, FLIR, MMC, QURE, TTWO, GOOG, EBAY, MHK, NET, MA, BKNG, USFD, DXCM, BAC, SPGI, ICLR, RVNC, CREE, MRTX, BRK.B, A, IMVT, ARQT, HCA, SABR, ACGL, NVST, VECO, NVDA, AMG, MO, ANTM, PGR, AXNX, AME, QDEL, RLI, ICE, SYY, TMHC, DLB, TMUS, MASI, CFX, SSNC, JPM, BDX, WFC, OMI, PNC, BX, CNQ, NTB, GBDC, ARCC, RCM, SIVB, ITUB, HDB, TD, FISV, GMED,

UNH, NOW, UBER, AMD, BAX, IMMU, SNPS, EHTH, IQV, PYPL, REGN, AMED, ZM, ABC, CGNX, ACAD, BMRN, SNAP, GOOGL, TCMD, TMO, CRWD, LSCC, HZNP, V, FLIR, MMC, QURE, TTWO, GOOG, EBAY, MHK, NET, MA, BKNG, USFD, DXCM, BAC, SPGI, ICLR, RVNC, CREE, MRTX, BRK.B, A, IMVT, ARQT, HCA, SABR, ACGL, NVST, VECO, NVDA, AMG, MO, ANTM, PGR, AXNX, AME, QDEL, RLI, ICE, SYY, TMHC, DLB, TMUS, MASI, CFX, SSNC, JPM, BDX, WFC, OMI, PNC, BX, CNQ, NTB, GBDC, ARCC, RCM, SIVB, ITUB, HDB, TD, FISV, GMED, Sold Out: CIEN, AYX, INTC, HOLX, DGX, DVA, OKTA, LITE, SMAR, MRK, MDB, GILD, CYTK, VAR, REPL, BAND, PRNB, AGIO, TXN, MNTA, MTEM, HXL, ANGI, PI, AVRO, EGHT, COHR, CRNX, XRAY, VIVO, PEN, AIMT, CNST, XENT, ASMB,

For the details of Polar Capital LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/polar+capital+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 3,517,102 shares, 5.49% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.66% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 5,978,225 shares, 5.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.22% Facebook Inc (FB) - 2,157,948 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 39.28% Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 1,505,469 shares, 3.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.08% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 128,949 shares, 3.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.73%

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in Match Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $90.36 and $120.71, with an estimated average price of $105.79. The stock is now traded at around $131.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 784,643 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in Chegg Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.1 and $86.98, with an estimated average price of $73.49. The stock is now traded at around $69.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 1,189,909 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 430,142 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in Avalara Inc. The purchase prices were between $117.33 and $141.27, with an estimated average price of $127.09. The stock is now traded at around $156.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 420,038 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in Shopify Inc. The purchase prices were between $870.76 and $1134.32, with an estimated average price of $994.38. The stock is now traded at around $931.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 48,844 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP initiated holding in 2U Inc. The purchase prices were between $32.65 and $48.54, with an estimated average price of $39.58. The stock is now traded at around $32.95. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 1,355,606 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Facebook Inc by 39.28%. The purchase prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $271.97. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.18%. The holding were 2,157,948 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 657.55%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 1,207,177 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Medtronic PLC by 159.21%. The purchase prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4. The stock is now traded at around $109.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,169,376 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Humana Inc by 1298.33%. The purchase prices were between $381.58 and $427.77, with an estimated average price of $402.24. The stock is now traded at around $418.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 185,488 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Adobe Inc by 30.76%. The purchase prices were between $426.29 and $533.8, with an estimated average price of $465.25. The stock is now traded at around $459.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 598,883 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP added to a holding in Netflix Inc by 36.90%. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $481.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 467,095 shares as of .

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in Ciena Corp. The sale prices were between $38.82 and $60.99, with an estimated average price of $52.51.

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in Hologic Inc. The sale prices were between $56.85 and $73.32, with an estimated average price of $63.14.

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in Quest Diagnostics Inc. The sale prices were between $107.05 and $130.01, with an estimated average price of $117.98.

Polar Capital LLP sold out a holding in DaVita Inc. The sale prices were between $79.57 and $91.84, with an estimated average price of $85.39.