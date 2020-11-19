Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc Buys Texas Pacific Land Trust, Frontdoor Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Sells Hexcel Corp, Watsco Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc

Plymouth, MI, based Investment company Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Texas Pacific Land Trust, Frontdoor Inc, Change Healthcare Inc, Fidelity National Financial Inc, Chubb, sells Hexcel Corp, Watsco Inc, Rosetta Stone Inc, Pioneer Natural Resources Co, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. As of 2020Q3, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc owns 129 stocks with a total value of $2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) - 595,500 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.23% Visa Inc (V) - 415,640 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.83% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 483,000 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.13% Medtronic PLC (MDT) - 693,821 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01% Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) - 508,350 shares, 3.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.93%

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Autodesk Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $261.35, with an estimated average price of $237.62. The stock is now traded at around $252.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 23,890 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in A.O. Smith Corp. The purchase prices were between $46.3 and $53.73, with an estimated average price of $49.87. The stock is now traded at around $56.49. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 91,966 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Talend SA. The purchase prices were between $34.07 and $45.36, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $41.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.2%. The holding were 100,000 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Franco-Nevada Corp. The purchase prices were between $135.81 and $163.4, with an estimated average price of $148.35. The stock is now traded at around $128.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc initiated holding in Newmont Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13. The stock is now traded at around $61.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 30,000 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 66.77%. The purchase prices were between $441.7 and $602, with an estimated average price of $537.48. The stock is now traded at around $579.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,277 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Frontdoor Inc by 30.84%. The purchase prices were between $38.91 and $46.01, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $45.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 1,186,051 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Change Healthcare Inc by 28.60%. The purchase prices were between $10 and $14.95, with an estimated average price of $12.7. The stock is now traded at around $16.86. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 3,102,252 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Fidelity National Financial Inc by 37.79%. The purchase prices were between $29.64 and $35.44, with an estimated average price of $32.55. The stock is now traded at around $35.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 1,002,700 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in Chubb Ltd by 36.61%. The purchase prices were between $113.85 and $136.03, with an estimated average price of $125.61. The stock is now traded at around $149.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 242,550 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc added to a holding in First Horizon National Corp by 32.85%. The purchase prices were between $8.36 and $10.11, with an estimated average price of $9.41. The stock is now traded at around $12.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 2,317,500 shares as of .

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in ANGI Homeservices Inc. The sale prices were between $9.8 and $16.53, with an estimated average price of $13.76.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Royal Dutch Shell PLC. The sale prices were between $24.22 and $31.81, with an estimated average price of $28.67.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Discover Financial Services. The sale prices were between $46.45 and $59.54, with an estimated average price of $52.39.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. The sale prices were between $24.94 and $34.57, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.