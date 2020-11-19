Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys Cummins Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Fortinet Inc, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Chiron Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Fortinet Inc, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Chiron Investment Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: CMI, MNST, CZR, JAZZ, TPR, TJX, EVRI, SWK, LYB, REGN, FDX, ATHM, ZTS, LULU, SGMS, CAT, MELI, PDD, SHLX, PII, OLED, PE, CRUS, ZNGA,
- Added Positions: EL, CRWD, TEAM, CX, LUV, NXST, VALE, AMP, MSFT, VRTX, BKNG, AMZN, WYND, EEFT, PYPL, PINS, TSN, ALK, EXEL, STE, CTVA, CHDN,
- Reduced Positions: AAPL, PENN, HDB, AKAM, NOW, ATVI, TSM, LRCX, ASML, OKTA, FB, MA, NVDA, TTWO, GOLD, FCX, KNX, NEM, KGC, HII, DKS, SNDR, ICLR,
- Sold Out: FTNT, CVS, AMGN, PM, MTD, MDT, BA, YUMC, TME, RTX, LNC, WORK, DKNG, BJ, VLO, ANET, THS,
- Warning! GuruFocus has detected 10 Warning Signs with EL. Click here to check it out.
- EL 30-Year Financial Data
- The intrinsic value of EL
- Peter Lynch Chart of EL
For the details of Chiron Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/chiron+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Chiron Investment Management, LLC
- Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 663,320 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.03%
- Cummins Inc (CMI) - 107,496 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Newmont Corp (NEM) - 316,751 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87%
- Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 706,311 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 73,141 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 107,496 shares as of .New Purchase: Monster Beverage Corp (MNST)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 178,247 shares as of .New Purchase: Caesars Entertainment Inc (CZR)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 223,458 shares as of .New Purchase: Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (JAZZ)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 85,353 shares as of .New Purchase: Tapestry Inc (TPR)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 598,097 shares as of .New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 166,181 shares as of .Added: The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 671.27%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 50,927 shares as of .Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 469.31%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 81,611 shares as of .Added: Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1313.14%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $193.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 54,194 shares as of .Added: Cemex SAB de CV (CX)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 757.85%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,671,816 shares as of .Added: Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 663,320 shares as of .Added: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 290.15%. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 99,901 shares as of .Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.Sold Out: CVS Health Corp (CVS)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.Sold Out: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.Sold Out: Mettler-Toledo International Inc (MTD)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.Sold Out: Medtronic PLC (MDT)
Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.
Here is the complete portfolio of Chiron Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Chiron Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Chiron Investment Management, LLC keeps buying