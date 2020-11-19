Chiron Investment Management, LLC Buys Cummins Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Sells Fortinet Inc, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc

Investment company Chiron Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Cummins Inc, Monster Beverage Corp, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC, The Estee Lauder Inc, sells Fortinet Inc, CVS Health Corp, Apple Inc, Amgen Inc, Philip Morris International Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Chiron Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Chiron Investment Management, LLC owns 77 stocks with a total value of $534 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: CMI, MNST, CZR, JAZZ, TPR, TJX, EVRI, SWK, LYB, REGN, FDX, ATHM, ZTS, LULU, SGMS, CAT, MELI, PDD, SHLX, PII, OLED, PE, CRUS, ZNGA,

CMI, MNST, CZR, JAZZ, TPR, TJX, EVRI, SWK, LYB, REGN, FDX, ATHM, ZTS, LULU, SGMS, CAT, MELI, PDD, SHLX, PII, OLED, PE, CRUS, ZNGA, Added Positions: EL, CRWD, TEAM, CX, LUV, NXST, VALE, AMP, MSFT, VRTX, BKNG, AMZN, WYND, EEFT, PYPL, PINS, TSN, ALK, EXEL, STE, CTVA, CHDN,

EL, CRWD, TEAM, CX, LUV, NXST, VALE, AMP, MSFT, VRTX, BKNG, AMZN, WYND, EEFT, PYPL, PINS, TSN, ALK, EXEL, STE, CTVA, CHDN, Reduced Positions: AAPL, PENN, HDB, AKAM, NOW, ATVI, TSM, LRCX, ASML, OKTA, FB, MA, NVDA, TTWO, GOLD, FCX, KNX, NEM, KGC, HII, DKS, SNDR, ICLR,

AAPL, PENN, HDB, AKAM, NOW, ATVI, TSM, LRCX, ASML, OKTA, FB, MA, NVDA, TTWO, GOLD, FCX, KNX, NEM, KGC, HII, DKS, SNDR, ICLR, Sold Out: FTNT, CVS, AMGN, PM, MTD, MDT, BA, YUMC, TME, RTX, LNC, WORK, DKNG, BJ, VLO, ANET, THS,

Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) - 663,320 shares, 4.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.03% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 107,496 shares, 4.25% of the total portfolio. New Position Newmont Corp (NEM) - 316,751 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.87% Barrick Gold Corp (GOLD) - 706,311 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10.46% Facebook Inc (FB) - 73,141 shares, 3.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.39%

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Cummins Inc. The purchase prices were between $170.95 and $213.51, with an estimated average price of $198.91. The stock is now traded at around $233.46. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.25%. The holding were 107,496 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Monster Beverage Corp. The purchase prices were between $69.03 and $86.53, with an estimated average price of $78.91. The stock is now traded at around $84.22. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.68%. The holding were 178,247 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The purchase prices were between $29.74 and $58.98, with an estimated average price of $43.98. The stock is now traded at around $63.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 223,458 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC. The purchase prices were between $105.46 and $144.13, with an estimated average price of $123.87. The stock is now traded at around $143.87. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.28%. The holding were 85,353 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Tapestry Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.34 and $18.1, with an estimated average price of $14.69. The stock is now traded at around $27.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.75%. The holding were 598,097 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 166,181 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc by 671.27%. The purchase prices were between $187.81 and $222.93, with an estimated average price of $205.7. The stock is now traded at around $250.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.81%. The holding were 50,927 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 469.31%. The purchase prices were between $97 and $143.69, with an estimated average price of $116.52. The stock is now traded at around $137.68. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.73%. The holding were 81,611 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Atlassian Corporation PLC by 1313.14%. The purchase prices were between $160.75 and $196.41, with an estimated average price of $178.51. The stock is now traded at around $193.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.71%. The holding were 54,194 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Cemex SAB de CV by 757.85%. The purchase prices were between $2.64 and $3.99, with an estimated average price of $3.26. The stock is now traded at around $4.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.68%. The holding were 2,671,816 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Southwest Airlines Co by 43.03%. The purchase prices were between $30.89 and $42.1, with an estimated average price of $35.57. The stock is now traded at around $45.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.4%. The holding were 663,320 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc by 290.15%. The purchase prices were between $76.04 and $102.03, with an estimated average price of $90.3. The stock is now traded at around $103.91. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.25%. The holding were 99,901 shares as of .

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in CVS Health Corp. The sale prices were between $56.71 and $65.71, with an estimated average price of $62.23.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Amgen Inc. The sale prices were between $234.65 and $260.95, with an estimated average price of $247.91.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $81.94, with an estimated average price of $77.08.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. The sale prices were between $804.79 and $1005.15, with an estimated average price of $926.48.

Chiron Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Medtronic PLC. The sale prices were between $90.13 and $108.78, with an estimated average price of $100.4.