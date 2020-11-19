Financial Enhancement Group LLC Buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, Sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, The Kroger Co

Investment company Financial Enhancement Group LLC (Current Portfolio) buys FIRST TRUST EXCH 2, First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF, Stag Industrial Inc, WORLD GOLD TRUST, ARK ETF TR, sells SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST, The Kroger Co, ISHARES TRUST, STORE Capital Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Financial Enhancement Group LLC. As of 2020Q3, Financial Enhancement Group LLC owns 241 stocks with a total value of $293 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) - 636,443 shares, 13.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 34.14% JANUS DETROIT STR (VNLA) - 639,741 shares, 11.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 14.54% FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 (FXD) - 326,576 shares, 4.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4665271.43% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 106,960 shares, 4.23% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.7% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 284,579 shares, 3.82% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.87%

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Stag Industrial Inc. The purchase prices were between $28.84 and $33.76, with an estimated average price of $31.54. The stock is now traded at around $30.15. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.99%. The holding were 287,698 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $73.5 and $97.21, with an estimated average price of $85.6. The stock is now traded at around $101.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.95%. The holding were 62,109 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in ARK ETF TR. The purchase prices were between $53.19 and $64.24, with an estimated average price of $58.6. The stock is now traded at around $74.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 80,031 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. The purchase prices were between $89.34 and $128.3, with an estimated average price of $111.6. The stock is now traded at around $150.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 33,930 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.64 and $63.64, with an estimated average price of $58.25. The stock is now traded at around $61.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 49,625 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.83%. The holding were 56,395 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2 by 4665271.43%. The purchase prices were between $37.29 and $44.58, with an estimated average price of $41.29. The stock is now traded at around $46.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.74%. The holding were 326,576 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 34.14%. The purchase prices were between $60 and $60.11, with an estimated average price of $60.07. The stock is now traded at around $60.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.32%. The holding were 636,443 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in WORLD GOLD TRUST by 66078.60%. The purchase prices were between $17.67 and $20.57, with an estimated average price of $19.05. The stock is now traded at around $18.63. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.12%. The holding were 330,893 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 67.23%. The purchase prices were between $55.04 and $56.33, with an estimated average price of $55.75. The stock is now traded at around $56.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 87,901 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in MongoDB Inc by 78937.50%. The purchase prices were between $191.68 and $250.72, with an estimated average price of $216.86. The stock is now traded at around $247.34. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 6,323 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC added to a holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4048.95%. The purchase prices were between $120.94 and $122.81, with an estimated average price of $121.74. The stock is now traded at around $120.16. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 7,883 shares as of .

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in FIRST TRUST EXCH 2. The sale prices were between $45.38 and $49.93, with an estimated average price of $48.27.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Schrodinger Inc. The sale prices were between $46.87 and $93.46, with an estimated average price of $68.9.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in TG Therapeutics Inc. The sale prices were between $18.49 and $27.24, with an estimated average price of $22.98.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in RingCentral Inc. The sale prices were between $251.37 and $310.2, with an estimated average price of $277.76.

Financial Enhancement Group LLC sold out a holding in Peloton Interactive Inc. The sale prices were between $58.53 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $73.46.