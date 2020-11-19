Coe Capital Management, LLC Buys TJX Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Sells Charles Schwab Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc

Deerfield, IL, based Investment company Coe Capital Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys TJX Inc, Churchill Downs Inc, Electronic Arts Inc, Berry Global Group Inc, Microsoft Corp, sells Charles Schwab Corp, Kinder Morgan Inc, Caesars Entertainment Inc, Golub Capital BDC Inc, Axis Capital Holdings during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coe Capital Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Coe Capital Management, LLC owns 67 stocks with a total value of $74 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 1,426 shares, 6.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.54% Abbott Laboratories (ABT) - 30,501 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 26,788 shares, 4.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.29% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV) - 35,983 shares, 4.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.35% Waste Connections Inc (WCN) - 25,006 shares, 3.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.14%

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Churchill Downs Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.98 and $180.29, with an estimated average price of $155.05. The stock is now traded at around $180.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 2,349 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Electronic Arts Inc. The purchase prices were between $124.3 and $146.95, with an estimated average price of $136.17. The stock is now traded at around $116.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.41%. The holding were 2,313 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 5,345 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Procter & Gamble Co. The purchase prices were between $119.98 and $140.51, with an estimated average price of $132.66. The stock is now traded at around $139.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 1,534 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The purchase prices were between $2.43 and $3.14, with an estimated average price of $2.76. The stock is now traded at around $4.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 10,038 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in TJX Companies Inc by 58.25%. The purchase prices were between $49.86 and $59.41, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $62.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.97%. The holding were 34,875 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 81.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 2,273 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in AMN Healthcare Services Inc by 52.24%. The purchase prices were between $42.52 and $58.64, with an estimated average price of $52.54. The stock is now traded at around $60.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 10,066 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Euronet Worldwide Inc by 25.59%. The purchase prices were between $87.63 and $106.31, with an estimated average price of $97.59. The stock is now traded at around $129.27. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 5,864 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 30.51%. The purchase prices were between $117 and $145.93, with an estimated average price of $134.42. The stock is now traded at around $148.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 3,482 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Grand Canyon Education Inc by 25.81%. The purchase prices were between $79.94 and $102.49, with an estimated average price of $90.53. The stock is now traded at around $84.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,899 shares as of .

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Charles Schwab Corp. The sale prices were between $33.02 and $36.28, with an estimated average price of $34.79.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Caesars Entertainment Inc. The sale prices were between $11.92 and $12.47, with an estimated average price of $12.25.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. The sale prices were between $37.2 and $49.13, with an estimated average price of $43.6.

Coe Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $21.25 and $25.46, with an estimated average price of $23.43.