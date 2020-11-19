Cobalt Capital Management Inc Buys Intel Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Eagle Materials Inc, SBA Communications Corp

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Cobalt Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Eagle Materials Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cobalt Capital Management Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: INTC, BERY, SUM, BLDR, SPY, GOOG, DOW, CCI, MHK, NTR, CI, DVN, LVGO, VST, GLNG, WLL,
- Added Positions: BHF, CNX, TGP,
- Reduced Positions: GLD, GS, LOW, WPX, FB, MCK,
- Sold Out: EXP, SBAC, ABBV, KMI, CF, PEP, GPN, MPC, TSN, MOS, JWS.U, MU, WPF.U,
For the details of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cobalt+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio
- SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%
- CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.36%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 254,300 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 61,500 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.37%
- Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 209,655 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 254,300 shares as of .New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 209,655 shares as of .New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 247,149 shares as of .New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1746.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 611.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 227,900 shares as of .Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .Added: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 419.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 389,482 shares as of .Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)
Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.
