  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Cobalt Capital Management Inc Buys Intel Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Eagle Materials Inc, SBA Communications Corp

November 19, 2020 | About: BHF -1.54% CNX -3.68% TGP -2.56% INTC -1.03% BERY -2.21% SUM +2.74% BLDR +0.67% SPY -1.2% GOOG -1.32% EXP +2.24% SBAC +0.07% A -3.56%

Short Hills, NJ, based Investment company Cobalt Capital Management Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Intel Corp, Berry Global Group Inc, Summit Materials Inc, Builders FirstSource Inc, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, sells SPDR GOLD TRUST, Eagle Materials Inc, SBA Communications Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, AbbVie Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. As of 2020Q3, Cobalt Capital Management Inc owns 25 stocks with a total value of $164 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cobalt+capital+management+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC
  1. SPDR GOLD TRUST (GLD) - 200,000 shares, 21.66% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 31.03%
  2. CNX Resources Corp (CNX) - 1,500,000 shares, 8.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 36.36%
  3. Intel Corp (INTC) - 254,300 shares, 8.05% of the total portfolio. New Position
  4. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 61,500 shares, 6.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.37%
  5. Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) - 209,655 shares, 6.19% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Intel Corp (INTC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.05%. The holding were 254,300 shares as of .

New Purchase: Berry Global Group Inc (BERY)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Berry Global Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.16 and $54.39, with an estimated average price of $49.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.48. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.19%. The holding were 209,655 shares as of .

New Purchase: Summit Materials Inc (SUM)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Summit Materials Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.72 and $18.35, with an estimated average price of $16.27. The stock is now traded at around $18.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.06%. The holding were 500,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Builders FirstSource Inc (BLDR)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Builders FirstSource Inc. The purchase prices were between $19.34 and $33.17, with an estimated average price of $27.08. The stock is now traded at around $36.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.93%. The holding were 247,149 shares as of .

New Purchase: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $356.28. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.1%. The holding were 20,000 shares as of .

New Purchase: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc initiated holding in Alphabet Inc. The purchase prices were between $1415.21 and $1728.28, with an estimated average price of $1525.89. The stock is now traded at around $1746.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.59%. The holding were 4,000 shares as of .

Added: Brighthouse Financial Inc (BHF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Brighthouse Financial Inc by 611.10%. The purchase prices were between $25.33 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $29.06. The stock is now traded at around $33.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.22%. The holding were 227,900 shares as of .

Added: CNX Resources Corp (CNX)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in CNX Resources Corp by 36.36%. The purchase prices were between $8.14 and $12, with an estimated average price of $10.18. The stock is now traded at around $9.41. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 1,500,000 shares as of .

Added: Teekay LNG Partners LP (TGP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc added to a holding in Teekay LNG Partners LP by 419.31%. The purchase prices were between $10.34 and $12.89, with an estimated average price of $11.22. The stock is now traded at around $11.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 389,482 shares as of .

Sold Out: Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Eagle Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $68.27 and $88.77, with an estimated average price of $80.68.

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Sold Out: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $12.23 and $15.19, with an estimated average price of $13.95.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $26.9 and $35.49, with an estimated average price of $31.86.

Sold Out: PepsiCo Inc (PEP)

Cobalt Capital Management Inc sold out a holding in PepsiCo Inc. The sale prices were between $131 and $143.29, with an estimated average price of $136.01.



Here is the complete portfolio of COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC. Also check out:

1. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Undervalued Stocks
2. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that COBALT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)