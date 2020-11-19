Fairfield Research Corp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, JM Smucker Co, 3M Co, Sells Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, JM Smucker Co, 3M Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Nutrien, sells Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2020Q3, Fairfield Research Corp owns 143 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VIAC, NTR, NVTA, IRBT, ABBV, GMED, RTX, PSX, XEL, EEM, ECL,
- Added Positions: SJM, MMM, BSV, REGN, BHP, JPM, IFF, STT, SGEN, LMT, GLD, KMB, ADBE, CMCSA, PG, AES, QCOM, JNJ, CVX, FITB, DHR, PENN, WRB, ILMN, USB, FIS, BRK.B, LHX, NSC, GILD, ZBH, MA, CYDY, T, INTC,
- Reduced Positions: LOW, TSM, MSFT, SQ, AAPL, UNP, TCEHY, NOW, AMGN, INTU, AVGO, TSLA, BABA, ADM, RHHBY, GNRC, GOOGL, CLDR, TMO, NVO, NEOG, XPO, AXDX, HON, XOM, VFH, QQQ, BA, CSX, CREE, SBR, GNTX, XLNX, CPRT, GE, BAC, VTI,
- Sold Out: UBA, BMRN, MRNA, CLX, VO, NOK,
For the details of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/fairfield+research+corp/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of FAIRFIELD RESEARCH CORP
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,321 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,504 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,065 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95%
- Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 260,486 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 57,807 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,429 shares as of .New Purchase: Nutrien Ltd (NTR)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of .New Purchase: Invitae Corp (NVTA)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of .New Purchase: iRobot Corp (IRBT)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of .New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of .New Purchase: Globus Medical Inc (GMED)
Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of .Added: JM Smucker Co (SJM)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,019 shares as of .Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in 3M Co by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,525 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BSV)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,064 shares as of .Added: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (REGN)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 138.79%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $519.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of .Added: BHP Group Ltd (BHP)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,107 shares as of .Added: State Street Corporation (STT)
Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,048 shares as of .Sold Out: Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (UBA)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $8.22 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $9.93.Sold Out: Moderna Inc (MRNA)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.Sold Out: Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (BMRN)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.Sold Out: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.Sold Out: Clorox Co (CLX)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.Sold Out: Nokia Oyj (NOK)
Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5.
