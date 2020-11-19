Fairfield Research Corp Buys ViacomCBS Inc, JM Smucker Co, 3M Co, Sells Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc

New Canaan, CT, based Investment company Fairfield Research Corp (Current Portfolio) buys ViacomCBS Inc, JM Smucker Co, 3M Co, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Nutrien, sells Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc, Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc, Moderna Inc, ServiceNow Inc, Clorox Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Fairfield Research Corp. As of 2020Q3, Fairfield Research Corp owns 143 stocks with a total value of $312 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VIAC, NTR, NVTA, IRBT, ABBV, GMED, RTX, PSX, XEL, EEM, ECL,

VIAC, NTR, NVTA, IRBT, ABBV, GMED, RTX, PSX, XEL, EEM, ECL, Added Positions: SJM, MMM, BSV, REGN, BHP, JPM, IFF, STT, SGEN, LMT, GLD, KMB, ADBE, CMCSA, PG, AES, QCOM, JNJ, CVX, FITB, DHR, PENN, WRB, ILMN, USB, FIS, BRK.B, LHX, NSC, GILD, ZBH, MA, CYDY, T, INTC,

SJM, MMM, BSV, REGN, BHP, JPM, IFF, STT, SGEN, LMT, GLD, KMB, ADBE, CMCSA, PG, AES, QCOM, JNJ, CVX, FITB, DHR, PENN, WRB, ILMN, USB, FIS, BRK.B, LHX, NSC, GILD, ZBH, MA, CYDY, T, INTC, Reduced Positions: LOW, TSM, MSFT, SQ, AAPL, UNP, TCEHY, NOW, AMGN, INTU, AVGO, TSLA, BABA, ADM, RHHBY, GNRC, GOOGL, CLDR, TMO, NVO, NEOG, XPO, AXDX, HON, XOM, VFH, QQQ, BA, CSX, CREE, SBR, GNTX, XLNX, CPRT, GE, BAC, VTI,

LOW, TSM, MSFT, SQ, AAPL, UNP, TCEHY, NOW, AMGN, INTU, AVGO, TSLA, BABA, ADM, RHHBY, GNRC, GOOGL, CLDR, TMO, NVO, NEOG, XPO, AXDX, HON, XOM, VFH, QQQ, BA, CSX, CREE, SBR, GNTX, XLNX, CPRT, GE, BAC, VTI, Sold Out: UBA, BMRN, MRNA, CLX, VO, NOK,

Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 9,321 shares, 9.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.55% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 173,504 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.63% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 90,065 shares, 6.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.95% Archer-Daniels Midland Co (ADM) - 260,486 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.38% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 57,807 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 9.11%

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.1 and $30.68, with an estimated average price of $26.76. The stock is now traded at around $32.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 36,429 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Nutrien Ltd. The purchase prices were between $31.26 and $41.59, with an estimated average price of $36.37. The stock is now traded at around $44.35. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 22,362 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Invitae Corp. The purchase prices were between $28.43 and $44.67, with an estimated average price of $34.05. The stock is now traded at around $45.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 10,550 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in iRobot Corp. The purchase prices were between $70.24 and $87.98, with an estimated average price of $77.1. The stock is now traded at around $75.52. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 5,240 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $98.72. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 3,940 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp initiated holding in Globus Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $45.26 and $57.82, with an estimated average price of $51.6. The stock is now traded at around $56.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 6,550 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in JM Smucker Co by 26.59%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $121.73, with an estimated average price of $111.46. The stock is now traded at around $115.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 41,019 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in 3M Co by 79.78%. The purchase prices were between $150.41 and $172.38, with an estimated average price of $160.9. The stock is now traded at around $171.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 13,525 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 82.97%. The purchase prices were between $82.57 and $82.88, with an estimated average price of $82.75. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 24,064 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc by 138.79%. The purchase prices were between $544.75 and $658.21, with an estimated average price of $606.19. The stock is now traded at around $519.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,385 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in BHP Group Ltd by 86.67%. The purchase prices were between $49.45 and $57.98, with an estimated average price of $53.88. The stock is now traded at around $53.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,107 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp added to a holding in State Street Corporation by 94.62%. The purchase prices were between $57.68 and $71.18, with an estimated average price of $64.95. The stock is now traded at around $69.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 10,048 shares as of .

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. The sale prices were between $8.22 and $11.86, with an estimated average price of $9.93.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Moderna Inc. The sale prices were between $54.34 and $94.85, with an estimated average price of $69.45.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc. The sale prices were between $71.87 and $131.03, with an estimated average price of $101.18.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The sale prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Clorox Co. The sale prices were between $206.85 and $237.74, with an estimated average price of $222.53.

Fairfield Research Corp sold out a holding in Nokia Oyj. The sale prices were between $3.78 and $5.1, with an estimated average price of $4.5.