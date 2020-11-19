Detalus Advisors, LLC Buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Sells INVESCO ACTIVELY M, Prudential Financial Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL

Investment company Detalus Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD SPECIALIZ, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, Cisco Systems Inc, BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust, sells INVESCO ACTIVELY M, Prudential Financial Inc, VANGUARD WHITEHALL, Exxon Mobil Corp, Merck Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Detalus Advisors, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Detalus Advisors, LLC owns 89 stocks with a total value of $136 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VTI, BDJ,

VTI, BDJ, Added Positions: VIG, SPAB, VOO, CSCO, SPLV, USMV, ABT, PEP, SPTM, SO, HON, KO, AMGN, PG, SPDW, IRM, LMT, JPM, PFE, INKM, SPYV, DUK, PSEC, EPC, ENR,

VIG, SPAB, VOO, CSCO, SPLV, USMV, ABT, PEP, SPTM, SO, HON, KO, AMGN, PG, SPDW, IRM, LMT, JPM, PFE, INKM, SPYV, DUK, PSEC, EPC, ENR, Reduced Positions: GSY, PRF, SPSB, SPLG, VYM, MTUM, AAPL, RPG, BGB, SPTS, VEA, UPS, IWR, MGK, MA, AMZN, VTV, GIS, NOBL, WPC, USB, V, UNH, MCD, BRK.B, HD, MET, CBSH, MMM, PACW, PM, VZ, INTC, WMT, PAYX, UNP, ADP, VUG, F, BHK, HTD, PHK, RF,

GSY, PRF, SPSB, SPLG, VYM, MTUM, AAPL, RPG, BGB, SPTS, VEA, UPS, IWR, MGK, MA, AMZN, VTV, GIS, NOBL, WPC, USB, V, UNH, MCD, BRK.B, HD, MET, CBSH, MMM, PACW, PM, VZ, INTC, WMT, PAYX, UNP, ADP, VUG, F, BHK, HTD, PHK, RF, Sold Out: PRU, XOM, MRK, ABBV, EMR, MO,

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 493,754 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.18% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (PRF) - 102,391 shares, 8.58% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 12.42% ISHARES TRUST (MTUM) - 59,274 shares, 6.44% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.39% VANGUARD SPECIALIZ (VIG) - 65,078 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 213.09% INVESCO ACTIVELY M (GSY) - 164,525 shares, 6.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 26.68%

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $157.44 and $181.24, with an estimated average price of $168.12. The stock is now traded at around $183.18. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,185 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC initiated holding in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust. The purchase prices were between $7.17 and $7.74, with an estimated average price of $7.45. The stock is now traded at around $8.10. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,203 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD SPECIALIZ by 213.09%. The purchase prices were between $117.2 and $133.84, with an estimated average price of $125.74. The stock is now traded at around $136.82. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.2%. The holding were 65,078 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 590.85%. The purchase prices were between $30.77 and $31.23, with an estimated average price of $30.95. The stock is now traded at around $30.74. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 143,739 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 26.49%. The purchase prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58. The stock is now traded at around $41.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 15,878 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 23.69%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $109.77. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 4,255 shares as of .

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Prudential Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $58.03 and $70.74, with an estimated average price of $65.7.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The sale prices were between $34.28 and $44.97, with an estimated average price of $40.9.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in AbbVie Inc. The sale prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Merck & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $76.69 and $86.93, with an estimated average price of $82.09.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Emerson Electric Co. The sale prices were between $59.47 and $71.79, with an estimated average price of $65.86.

Detalus Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61.