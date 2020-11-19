Keel Point, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

Investment company Keel Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Keel Point, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: XHB, EEMA, NFLX, XLI, IGOV, EWY, FB, INDA, EFV, ISRG, AMJ, MELI, ATVI, CRM, NVDA, MCD, TDOC, TSLA, SCHV, Z, TTD, MRK, NEE, BA, UNP, TXN, NKE, GDX, EW, ARKW, LLY, BLL, ADI, ALNY, ABT, GRUB, ZG, MTCH, CEF, ASA, INTU, QGEN, BKNG, LIN, NVO, ESRT, SMFG, MUFG, MFG, BGCP, BBVA,

XHB, EEMA, NFLX, XLI, IGOV, EWY, FB, INDA, EFV, ISRG, AMJ, MELI, ATVI, CRM, NVDA, MCD, TDOC, TSLA, SCHV, Z, TTD, MRK, NEE, BA, UNP, TXN, NKE, GDX, EW, ARKW, LLY, BLL, ADI, ALNY, ABT, GRUB, ZG, MTCH, CEF, ASA, INTU, QGEN, BKNG, LIN, NVO, ESRT, SMFG, MUFG, MFG, BGCP, BBVA, Added Positions: IWM, IVW, IVE, IEI, MGC, MSFT, JNJ, EMB, TIP, GOOGL, MUB, IWD, GOVT, VGIT, IEMG, V, AMZN, TLH, CVS, DIS, UNH, GOOG, IEF, EEM, WMT, GLD, VNQ, DHR, MDT, SYK, SFBS, TMO, ITW, CHKP, RETA, LQDA, IYR, ACN, ICE, JPM, ECL, BABA, BAC, CHD, CTSH, CMCSA, EXPD, FAST, SH, INTC, SHW, ROP, PG, NSC, VWO, APD, PYPL, C, AVDL, QCOM, SBUX, SNV, VZ, TER, IWP, MA, NEM, IBM, HSY, GS, TMUS, FTSL, CSCO, BRK.B,

IWM, IVW, IVE, IEI, MGC, MSFT, JNJ, EMB, TIP, GOOGL, MUB, IWD, GOVT, VGIT, IEMG, V, AMZN, TLH, CVS, DIS, UNH, GOOG, IEF, EEM, WMT, GLD, VNQ, DHR, MDT, SYK, SFBS, TMO, ITW, CHKP, RETA, LQDA, IYR, ACN, ICE, JPM, ECL, BABA, BAC, CHD, CTSH, CMCSA, EXPD, FAST, SH, INTC, SHW, ROP, PG, NSC, VWO, APD, PYPL, C, AVDL, QCOM, SBUX, SNV, VZ, TER, IWP, MA, NEM, IBM, HSY, GS, TMUS, FTSL, CSCO, BRK.B, Reduced Positions: IWB, ACWI, TLT, SPY, XLK, VEA, SPTL, HD, BAND, IWF, QUAL, VB, ROST, VT, XLY, VXF, ALL, AAPL, VTWO, ROL, AMT, EWG, FDX, EPD, IJR, MTN, SCZ, XLB, VCSH, QQQ, AFL, COST, DY, SHY, JPST, LQD, VUG, GWX, IJT, T, EFA, IGSB, PHYS, RY, ZM, ARKG, ARKK, KO, SCHX, SCHF, IEFA, IWV, ADBE, LOW, PNC, PEP, VTV, VSS, VBK, BSCK, IGIB, FXH, IVV,

IWB, ACWI, TLT, SPY, XLK, VEA, SPTL, HD, BAND, IWF, QUAL, VB, ROST, VT, XLY, VXF, ALL, AAPL, VTWO, ROL, AMT, EWG, FDX, EPD, IJR, MTN, SCZ, XLB, VCSH, QQQ, AFL, COST, DY, SHY, JPST, LQD, VUG, GWX, IJT, T, EFA, IGSB, PHYS, RY, ZM, ARKG, ARKK, KO, SCHX, SCHF, IEFA, IWV, ADBE, LOW, PNC, PEP, VTV, VSS, VBK, BSCK, IGIB, FXH, IVV, Sold Out: VPL, VOX, MTUM, MBB, WBA, VEU, CNXN, DGRO, LHX, IJH, VLUE, CMBS, JNK, WABC, PFF, EGOV, SUB, TFI, XLP, IAU, BSCM, OKE, DOX,

For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 700,668 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65% ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 544,902 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.09% ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 333,267 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51% iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 421,591 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12% Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 293,729 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,639 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $481.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.52 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,884 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,431 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 62,839 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,081 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 544,902 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 404.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,082 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 789.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,988 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,079 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 162.91%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,650 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 554.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,917 shares as of .

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.