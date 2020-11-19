  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

Keel Point, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI

November 19, 2020 | About: IWM -1.4% IVW -1.19% IVE -1.26% MSFT -1.31% JNJ -1.33% EMB -0.09% XHB -0.44% NFLX +0.24% EEMA -0.31% XLI -0.45% IGOV -0.02% EW +0.07%

Investment company Keel Point, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, Microsoft Corp, SPDR SERIES TRUST, sells iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, ISHARES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Keel Point, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Keel Point, LLC owns 211 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Keel Point, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/keel+point%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Keel Point, LLC
  1. VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO) - 700,668 shares, 19.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.65%
  2. ISHARES TRUST (IWM) - 544,902 shares, 7.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 54.09%
  3. ISHARES TRUST (IWB) - 333,267 shares, 5.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 13.51%
  4. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI) - 421,591 shares, 5.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.12%
  5. Bandwidth Inc (BAND) - 293,729 shares, 4.73% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.29%
New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (XHB)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $43.25 and $54.31, with an estimated average price of $50.47. The stock is now traded at around $56.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 66,639 shares as of .

New Purchase: Netflix Inc (NFLX)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $466.93 and $556.55, with an estimated average price of $497.66. The stock is now traded at around $481.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 6,856 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund (EEMA)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $67.52 and $77.55, with an estimated average price of $74.15. The stock is now traded at around $82.80. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 45,884 shares as of .

New Purchase: SELECT SECTOR SPDR (XLI)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in SELECT SECTOR SPDR. The purchase prices were between $67.14 and $79.9, with an estimated average price of $74.75. The stock is now traded at around $87.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 43,431 shares as of .

New Purchase: iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond (IGOV)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond. The purchase prices were between $50.88 and $53.72, with an estimated average price of $52.78. The stock is now traded at around $53.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 62,839 shares as of .

New Purchase: ISHARES INC (EWY)

Keel Point, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES INC. The purchase prices were between $57.46 and $66.88, with an estimated average price of $62.7. The stock is now traded at around $74.84. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 40,081 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IWM)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 54.09%. The purchase prices were between $138.54 and $157.86, with an estimated average price of $149.92. The stock is now traded at around $175.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.65%. The holding were 544,902 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVW)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 404.99%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $62.28, with an estimated average price of $56.48. The stock is now traded at around $60.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 32,082 shares as of .

Added: ISHARES TRUST (IVE)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 789.08%. The purchase prices were between $106.01 and $117.38, with an estimated average price of $112.59. The stock is now traded at around $122.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 46,988 shares as of .

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 85.84%. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 38,079 shares as of .

Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 162.91%. The purchase prices were between $140.38 and $153.83, with an estimated average price of $147.87. The stock is now traded at around $147.37. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 35,650 shares as of .

Added: iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

Keel Point, LLC added to a holding in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 554.21%. The purchase prices were between $107.76 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $111.2. The stock is now traded at around $113.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 29,917 shares as of .

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79.

Sold Out: VANGUARD WORLD FDS (VOX)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The sale prices were between $94.91 and $111.18, with an estimated average price of $101.5.

Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (MTUM)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $132.78 and $156.38, with an estimated average price of $142.8.

Sold Out: iShares MBS ETF (MBB)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MBS ETF. The sale prices were between $110.22 and $110.82, with an estimated average price of $110.58.

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VEU)

Keel Point, LLC sold out a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The sale prices were between $47.85 and $52.43, with an estimated average price of $50.71.



Here is the complete portfolio of Keel Point, LLC. Also check out:

1. Keel Point, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Keel Point, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Keel Point, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Keel Point, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)