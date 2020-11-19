First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Union Pacific Corp

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Altria Group Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Union Pacific Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 204,436 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,733 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25% United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,843 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91% Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 464,638 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60% Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 351,534 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 107,167 shares as of .

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 324,467 shares as of .

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 191,460 shares as of .

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.