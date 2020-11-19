  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. Buys Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Altria Group Inc, Sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Union Pacific Corp

November 19, 2020 | About: USB -1.75% MO -2.48% KO -1.99% WBA -2.9% WFC +0.08% UNP -0.88% RTX +0.93%

Cleveland, OH, based Investment company First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. (Current Portfolio) buys Coca-Cola Co, U.S. Bancorp, Altria Group Inc, sells Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, Wells Fargo, Union Pacific Corp, Raytheon Technologies Corp, Stifel Financial Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. As of 2020Q3, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. owns 51 stocks with a total value of $471 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.
  1. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 204,436 shares, 7.20% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.68%
  2. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 157,733 shares, 7.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.25%
  3. United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) - 130,843 shares, 4.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.91%
  4. Comcast Corp (CMCSA) - 464,638 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.60%
  5. Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) - 351,534 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.10%
New Purchase: Coca-Cola Co (KO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. initiated holding in Coca-Cola Co. The purchase prices were between $43.91 and $51.19, with an estimated average price of $48.09. The stock is now traded at around $52.61. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 107,167 shares as of .

Added: U.S. Bancorp (USB)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in U.S. Bancorp by 48.94%. The purchase prices were between $34.22 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $36.61. The stock is now traded at around $43.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 324,467 shares as of .

Added: Altria Group Inc (MO)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. added to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 20.22%. The purchase prices were between $37.93 and $44.04, with an estimated average price of $41.61. The stock is now traded at around $40.17. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 191,460 shares as of .

Sold Out: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The sale prices were between $34.67 and $43.16, with an estimated average price of $39.11.

Sold Out: Wells Fargo & Co (WFC)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Wells Fargo & Co. The sale prices were between $22.83 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $24.66.

Sold Out: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Union Pacific Corp. The sale prices were between $165.99 and $202.37, with an estimated average price of $185.66.

Sold Out: Raytheon Technologies Corp (RTX)

First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc. sold out a holding in Raytheon Technologies Corp. The sale prices were between $56.68 and $64.29, with an estimated average price of $60.9.



Here is the complete portfolio of First Fiduciary Investment Counsel, Inc.. Also check out:

