First Western Capital Management Co Buys Qualcomm Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: QCOM -1.14% CSCO -1.34%

Denver, CO, based Investment company First Western Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Western Capital Management Co. As of 2020Q3, First Western Capital Management Co owns 18 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of First Western Capital Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+western+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of First Western Capital Management Co
  1. The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,596 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  2. McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 1,520 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72%
  3. Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,275 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,466 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81%
  5. Cummins Inc (CMI) - 1,451 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%
New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)

First Western Capital Management Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of .

Sold Out: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)

First Western Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.



