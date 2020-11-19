First Western Capital Management Co Buys Qualcomm Inc, Sells Cisco Systems Inc

Denver, CO, based Investment company First Western Capital Management Co (Current Portfolio) buys Qualcomm Inc, sells Cisco Systems Inc during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, First Western Capital Management Co. As of 2020Q3, First Western Capital Management Co owns 18 stocks with a total value of $5 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: QCOM,

QCOM, Sold Out: CSCO,

For the details of First Western Capital Management Co's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/first+western+capital+management+co/current-portfolio/portfolio

The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 1,596 shares, 9.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% McDonald's Corp (MCD) - 1,520 shares, 7.08% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.72% Amgen Inc (AMGN) - 1,275 shares, 6.87% of the total portfolio. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 1,466 shares, 6.53% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.81% Cummins Inc (CMI) - 1,451 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.82%

First Western Capital Management Co initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $88.89 and $123.18, with an estimated average price of $106.72. The stock is now traded at around $147.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.37%. The holding were 2,153 shares as of .

First Western Capital Management Co sold out a holding in Cisco Systems Inc. The sale prices were between $37.85 and $48.1, with an estimated average price of $43.58.