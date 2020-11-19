Trivest Advisors Ltd Buys Alibaba Group Holding, NIO Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alteryx Inc

Investment company Trivest Advisors Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Alibaba Group Holding, NIO Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Yalla Group, sells TAL Education Group, Zoom Video Communications Inc, Alteryx Inc, Microsoft Corp, NVIDIA Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Trivest Advisors Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Trivest Advisors Ltd owns 9 stocks with a total value of $652 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: NIO, PDD, YALA,
- Added Positions: BABA,
- Reduced Positions: TAL, MSFT, NVDA, JD, TSLA,
- Sold Out: ZM, AYX, GSX,
These are the top 5 holdings of Trivest Advisors Ltd
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 562,676 shares, 25.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4835.75%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 1,945,000 shares, 23.14% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.59%
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 210,000 shares, 17.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 37.31%
- Tesla Inc (TSLA) - 189,000 shares, 12.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 5.5%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 315,000 shares, 10.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 48.19%
Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in NIO Inc. The purchase prices were between $7.91 and $21.22, with an estimated average price of $15.35. The stock is now traded at around $45.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 5.47%. The holding were 1,680,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Pinduoduo Inc. The purchase prices were between $73.7 and $97.46, with an estimated average price of $85.82. The stock is now traded at around $132.38. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.16%. The holding were 190,000 shares as of .New Purchase: Yalla Group Ltd (YALA)
Trivest Advisors Ltd initiated holding in Yalla Group Ltd. The purchase prices were between $7 and $7, with an estimated average price of $7. The stock is now traded at around $9.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 120,000 shares as of .Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Trivest Advisors Ltd added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 4835.75%. The purchase prices were between $215.95 and $298, with an estimated average price of $263.14. The stock is now traded at around $255.83. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 24.85%. The holding were 562,676 shares as of .Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $231.04 and $500.53, with an estimated average price of $319.67.Sold Out: Alteryx Inc (AYX)
Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in Alteryx Inc. The sale prices were between $105.71 and $181.98, with an estimated average price of $136.35.Sold Out: GSX Techedu Inc (GSX)
Trivest Advisors Ltd sold out a holding in GSX Techedu Inc. The sale prices were between $57.25 and $131.27, with an estimated average price of $88.55.
