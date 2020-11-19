Premier Products Group, Inc. Signs Letter of Intent to Enter the Intelligent Transportation Systems Market

TARZANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Premier Products Group, Inc. (PMPG), (OTC PINK:PMPG) announced it has signed a Letter of Intent to form a joint venture with The Patent Portfolio Group, to become the 'Gate Keepers' to the Intelligent Highway Infrastructure. The joint venture will consist of an extensive patent portfolio (21+ patents) and products covering the U.S. and 32 countries internationally, to transform roads and Highways to an intelligent infrastructure to make every road a 'Smart Highway' in the U.S. and Internationally. The patents go back to 2012 and cover wireless communications on, in, or near a paved surface.

The Intelligent Infrastructure market size was valued at $23.67 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $92.38 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.7% from 2019 to 2026. Allied Market Research February 2020 "We are currently going thru the due diligence period and valuation process to determine value", states Darrell Calloway, Interim CEO of PMPG.

The Patent Portfolio Group has prototypes of intelligent roadway pavement markers (RPM) that has the ability to transmit data and transform a municipality into a Smart City. Every RPM on the road can house up to 7 sensors to provide data to advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). These sensors include GPS, temperature, motion, humidity, and water & ice detection.

The deal may involve cash and stock swap of both companies. PMPG will be authorizing more shares to facilitate the deal and bring in funding at a later date

