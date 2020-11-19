Evotec Presents Growth Drivers of 'Autobahn to Cures' at Capital Markets Day

CO-OWNED PIPELINE: EVOLUTION FROM DISCOVERY INTO CLINICAL-STAGE PROJECTS

PRECISION MEDICINE DEVELOPING MEDICINES OF THE FUTURE WITH NOVEL AI & ML PREDICTION TOOLS

MULTIMODALITY PLATFORMS DRIVING R&D PROJECTS TOWARDS HIGHER EFFICIENCY AND BROADER ACCESS AT HIGH SPEED

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2020 / Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX/TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today presents the progress made in accelerating its co-owned pipeline and its global infrastructure "The R&D Autobahn to Cures". The Company is hosting a virtual Capital Markets Day for investors and interested stakeholders.

Evotec pursues a unique strategy to become the globally leading platform company for the modality-agnostic development of innovative first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutic approaches resulting in a very large co-owned pipeline.

The Company will provide a detailed business overview focusing on

building long-term value on its co-owned pipeline

highly efficient and effective platforms as future tools for data generation and analysis (e.g. PanOmics and PanHunter)

iPSC as a leading new paradigm for early disease relevance and data-driven precision medicine

operational excellence, from the industry-leading "R&D Autobahn to Cures" over artificial intelligence and machine learning tools and applications to the facility of the future in Biologics

Dr Werner Lanthaler, Chief Executive Officer of Evotec, commented: "I am pleased to present together with my Team selected highlights of the scientific potential of all our platforms. Precision medicine and better access to more affordable drugs will define the road into the future of this industry. Evotec will be an essential part of the infrastructure for all relevant technologies and modalities."

About the virtual Capital Markets Day

Evotec will host its virtual Capital Markets Day on 19 November 2020, starting at 8.30 am EST (2.30 pm CET, 1.30 pm GMT). The meeting will take place via a live webcast and a replay of the recorded webcast will be available on www.evotec.com.

ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a drug discovery alliance and development partnership company focused on rapidly progressing innovative product approaches with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academics, patient advocacy groups and venture capitalists. We operate worldwide and our more than 3,400 employees provide the highest quality stand-alone and integrated drug discovery and development solutions. We cover all activities from target-to-clinic to meet the industry's need for innovation and efficiency in drug discovery and development (EVT Execute). The Company has established a unique position by assembling top-class scientific experts and integrating state-of-the-art technologies as well as substantial experience and expertise in key therapeutic areas including neuronal diseases, diabetes and complications of diabetes, pain and inflammation, oncology, infectious diseases, respiratory diseases, fibrosis, rare diseases and women's health. On this basis, Evotec has built a broad and deep pipeline of more than 100 co-owned product opportunities at clinical, pre-clinical and discovery stages (EVT Innovate). Evotec has established multiple long-term alliances with partners including Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Bristol Myers Squibb, CHDI, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Sanofi, Takeda, UCB and others. For additional information please go to www.evotec.com and follow us on Twitter @Evotec.

