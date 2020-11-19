Furuno Offers KVH AgilePlans Maritime VSAT Connectivity in Japan

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KVH Industries, Inc., ( KVHI), is pleased to announce that Furuno is offering AgilePlans® maritime VSAT connectivity in Japan. The KVH AgilePlans program is a Connectivity as a Service (CaaS) subscription-based model offering a comprehensive solution for maritime satellite communications. Without a costly capital outlay, the AgilePlans service eliminates barriers to upgrading to VSAT or switching from a competitor. It includes high-speed connectivity with unlimited email and texting via KVH’s mini-VSAT BroadbandSM HTS network, TracPhone® HTS-series hardware, with installation in as many as 4,000 ports and locations, cybersecurity protection, KVH OneCare™ maintenance, and no long-term commitment, all for one monthly fee.

“We are happy to offer KVH AgilePlans to commercial maritime fleets in Japan at this crucial time when the entire shipping industry is accelerating the pace of maritime digitalization,” says Keisuke Kitamura, general manager of the ICT engineering department for Furuno Electric Co., LTD.



“KVH is honored to collaborate with a highly regarded company such as Furuno to provide commercial fleets in the area with the all-inclusive, non-commitment AgilePlans offering, which has proven so successful for commercial fleets worldwide,” says Ken Loke, KVH vice president for Asia Pacific.



The AgilePlans service from Furuno is available with the TracPhone V7-HTS, a 60 cm Ku-band antenna featuring data speeds as fast as 10 Mbps down/3 Mbps up.



KVH is a mobile tech innovator that provides connectivity solutions for commercial maritime, leisure marine, and land mobile applications on vessels and vehicles, including the award-winning TracPhone and TracVision® product lines, the global mini-VSAT Broadband network, and AgilePlans Connectivity as a Service (CaaS). The company’s KVH Media Group provides news, sports, and entertainment content with such brands as NEWSlink™ and SPORTSlink™.

About Furuno

Since its inception in 1948, FURUNO has been responding to the needs of the maritime industry through development of a wide range of innovative marine products. Based upon the business vision of “Achieving better safety, security and comfort to bring about a society and sea navigation that considers the needs of people and the environment” and, “VALUE thru GLOBALIZATION and SPEED”, Furuno operates in two business segments. The Marine business segment develops, manufactures, and sells various types of navigation equipment, fishing equipment, and radio communication equipment. The Industrial business segment develops, manufactures and sells medical equipment and ICT devices, such as GPS and ITS (intelligent transportation systems) products, wireless LAN systems and infrastructure maintenance / management and meteorological monitoring and analysing system.

About KVH Industries, Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc., is a global leader in mobile connectivity and inertial navigation systems, innovating to enable a mobile world. A market leader in maritime VSAT, KVH designs, manufactures, and provides connectivity and content services globally. KVH is also a premier manufacturer of high-performance sensors and integrated inertial systems for defense and commercial applications. Founded in 1982, the company is based in Middletown, RI, with research, development, and manufacturing operations in Middletown, RI, and Tinley Park, IL, and more than a dozen offices around the globe.

