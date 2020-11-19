  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Mineworx Announces Corporate Update Webinar

November 19, 2020 | About: TSXV:MWX +0%

SURREY, British Columbia, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Mineworx“) (TSXV: MWX, OTCQB: MWXRF, FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) today announces that it will host a Zoom webcast and conference call to discuss the company’s recent announcement on the advancement to the pilot phase of its diesel catalytic converter recycling plant.

Topics to be discussed include the following:
- Market need for diesel catalytic converter processing of platinum and palladium,
- Economics of full scale production from its first facility,
- Timeline for the construction of its first full scale facility following successful pilot testing,
- Mineworx’s proprietary processing technology.

Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, November 24, 2020

Time: 2:00 p.m. MST (4:00 p.m. EST)

To preregister for the Zoom webinar, please click here: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_4aANBDf1QDyr_veayQ8Rrw

Please log in 10 minutes before the start of the webcast to ensure timely participation.

Interested parties can access the live Zoom webinar at the following telephone numbers in Canada:

+1 778 907 2071
+1 204 272 7920
+1 438 809 7799
+1 587 328 1099
+1 647 374 4685
+1 647 558 0588

Webinar ID: 862 5535 2688

Participant ID: 390606

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/khRX0Savr

A recorded replay will also be available on the website shortly after the call concludes.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.
Greg Pendura
President & CEO
780-800-0726
[email protected]

Dave Burwell,
Vice President,
The Howard Group
403-410-7907
[email protected]

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


c7ce4964-591e-4f80-aff8-5dafa5014613

