Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Tesla Inc, Sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp

Troy, NY, based Investment company Bouchey Financial Group Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD WORLD FDS, VANGUARD WORLD FDS, Tesla Inc, PROSHARES TRUST, Comcast Corp, sells JP MORGAN ETF TRUS, The Walt Disney Co, Intel Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd. As of 2020Q3, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owns 68 stocks with a total value of $494 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VFH, TSLA, TQQQ, CMCSA, STZ, IBUY, VCIT,

VFH, TSLA, TQQQ, CMCSA, STZ, IBUY, VCIT, Added Positions: VGT, BSV, AGG, DGRW, USMV, TOTL, MGV, RYT, VIG, SCHA, AAPL, MUB, NYF, VB, VTEB, IAGG, SCHM, VZ, MSFT, JPM,

VGT, BSV, AGG, DGRW, USMV, TOTL, MGV, RYT, VIG, SCHA, AAPL, MUB, NYF, VB, VTEB, IAGG, SCHM, VZ, MSFT, JPM, Reduced Positions: JPST, SPY, SCHX, VTV, VYM, GE, KEY, RSP, T, BAC, JNJ, PG, FB, SCHO, VNQ, XLK,

JPST, SPY, SCHX, VTV, VYM, GE, KEY, RSP, T, BAC, JNJ, PG, FB, SCHO, VNQ, XLK, Sold Out: DIS, INTC,

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 336,796 shares, 18.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.59% SCHWAB STRATEGIC T (SCHB) - 886,855 shares, 14.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.56% ISHARES TRUST (AGG) - 315,808 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41% ISHARES TRUST (USMV) - 506,212 shares, 6.54% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.29% INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (RYT) - 127,275 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.89%

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS. The purchase prices were between $55.49 and $62.22, with an estimated average price of $59.45. The stock is now traded at around $67.59. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 116,307 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Tesla Inc. The purchase prices were between $223.93 and $498.32, with an estimated average price of $353.47. The stock is now traded at around $486.64. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 710 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in PROSHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.14 and $174.53, with an estimated average price of $126.01. The stock is now traded at around $143.70. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,001 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Amplify ETF Trust Online Retail. The purchase prices were between $72.21 and $93.9, with an estimated average price of $84.86. The stock is now traded at around $96.98. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,390 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $95.12 and $97.1, with an estimated average price of $96.15. The stock is now traded at around $96.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,234 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd initiated holding in Comcast Corp. The purchase prices were between $39.25 and $46.81, with an estimated average price of $43.43. The stock is now traded at around $49.14. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,453 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in VANGUARD WORLD FDS by 619.61%. The purchase prices were between $279.37 and $338.36, with an estimated average price of $301.01. The stock is now traded at around $324.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 24,913 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund by 39.14%. The purchase prices were between $55.37 and $55.99, with an estimated average price of $55.66. The stock is now traded at around $55.81. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in SCHWAB STRATEGIC T by 22.18%. The purchase prices were between $51.99 and $58.83, with an estimated average price of $55.55. The stock is now traded at around $63.04. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 5,519 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd added to a holding in Verizon Communications Inc by 20.75%. The purchase prices were between $53.94 and $60.61, with an estimated average price of $58.09. The stock is now traded at around $60.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 6,668 shares as of .

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in The Walt Disney Co. The sale prices were between $112.18 and $135.54, with an estimated average price of $124.91.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.73 and $61.15, with an estimated average price of $52.07.

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd reduced to a holding in JP MORGAN ETF TRUS by 46.87%. The sale prices were between $50.71 and $50.88, with an estimated average price of $50.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.78. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.74%. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd still held 277,607 shares as of .