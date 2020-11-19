Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: VGK, SLQD, VPL, BWZ, VOO, MSFT, SCHP, VNQI, SCHR, TIP, IEI, VTEB, SPY, GLD, IEUR, IAU, VNQ, SCZ, SCHX, VSS, PDBC, GOOG, GOOGL, VEA, BWX, VCIT, GLTR, ICLN, BSV, SCHH, SCHA, SCHC, SHV, SCHE, SCHD, FTSL, VGIT, IVOO, IWF, JPST, BNDX, EWA, AMZN, VTIP, SDY, VMBS, FDT, GUNR, IJH, VIOO, VGLT, FB, IWD, FTSM, IGSB, BIO, HD, LLY, VTI,
- Added Positions: BND, VWO, VO, AAPL, MUB, VB, SPLG, SUB, FIXD, ESGD, GLDM, NUHY, SPAB, FTA, IVV, VIG, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SUSC, NUEM, FVD, QQEW, FBT, NVDA,
- Reduced Positions: LMBS, RWX, HYLS, FDN, FTC, FMB, FEM, SPTL, FEP, SUSA,
For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 380,346 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18%
- First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 231,715 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78%
- First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 172,648 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79%
- SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 369,892 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29%
- First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 189,361 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 92,017 shares as of .New Purchase: iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E (SLQD)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 92,262 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VPL)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,638 shares as of .New Purchase: SPDR SERIES TRUST (BWZ)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 92,004 shares as of .New Purchase: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VOO)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $327.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,887 shares as of .New Purchase: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,917 shares as of .Added: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 647.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 31,594 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INTL EQUI (VWO)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 449.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,699 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VO)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 184.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $194.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (MUB)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 367.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of .Added: VANGUARD INDEX FDS (VB)
Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 165.36%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,065 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. Also check out:
1. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC keeps buying