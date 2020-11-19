Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, Sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC (Current Portfolio) buys VANGUARD INTL EQUI, iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E, VANGUARD INTL EQUI, SPDR SERIES TRUST, VANGUARD INDEX FDS, sells SPDR INDEX SHS FDS during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC. As of 2020Q3, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC owns 106 stocks with a total value of $173 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: VGK, SLQD, VPL, BWZ, VOO, MSFT, SCHP, VNQI, SCHR, TIP, IEI, VTEB, SPY, GLD, IEUR, IAU, VNQ, SCZ, SCHX, VSS, PDBC, GOOG, GOOGL, VEA, BWX, VCIT, GLTR, ICLN, BSV, SCHH, SCHA, SCHC, SHV, SCHE, SCHD, FTSL, VGIT, IVOO, IWF, JPST, BNDX, EWA, AMZN, VTIP, SDY, VMBS, FDT, GUNR, IJH, VIOO, VGLT, FB, IWD, FTSM, IGSB, BIO, HD, LLY, VTI,

VGK, SLQD, VPL, BWZ, VOO, MSFT, SCHP, VNQI, SCHR, TIP, IEI, VTEB, SPY, GLD, IEUR, IAU, VNQ, SCZ, SCHX, VSS, PDBC, GOOG, GOOGL, VEA, BWX, VCIT, GLTR, ICLN, BSV, SCHH, SCHA, SCHC, SHV, SCHE, SCHD, FTSL, VGIT, IVOO, IWF, JPST, BNDX, EWA, AMZN, VTIP, SDY, VMBS, FDT, GUNR, IJH, VIOO, VGLT, FB, IWD, FTSM, IGSB, BIO, HD, LLY, VTI, Added Positions: BND, VWO, VO, AAPL, MUB, VB, SPLG, SUB, FIXD, ESGD, GLDM, NUHY, SPAB, FTA, IVV, VIG, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SUSC, NUEM, FVD, QQEW, FBT, NVDA,

BND, VWO, VO, AAPL, MUB, VB, SPLG, SUB, FIXD, ESGD, GLDM, NUHY, SPAB, FTA, IVV, VIG, QQQ, SPMD, SPSM, SUSC, NUEM, FVD, QQEW, FBT, NVDA, Reduced Positions: LMBS, RWX, HYLS, FDN, FTC, FMB, FEM, SPTL, FEP, SUSA,

For the details of Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/walkner+condon+financial+advisors+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPLG) - 380,346 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.18% First Trust Low Duration Mortgage Opportunities ET (LMBS) - 231,715 shares, 6.91% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.78% First Trust Capital Strength ETF (FTCS) - 172,648 shares, 6.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.79% SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW) - 369,892 shares, 6.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.29% First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) - 189,361 shares, 6.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.66%

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $50.71 and $55.18, with an estimated average price of $53.38. The stock is now traded at around $57.23. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.79%. The holding were 92,017 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond E. The purchase prices were between $51.67 and $52.04, with an estimated average price of $51.89. The stock is now traded at around $52.11. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.78%. The holding were 92,262 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI. The purchase prices were between $63.77 and $69.44, with an estimated average price of $66.79. The stock is now traded at around $74.57. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.87%. The holding were 47,638 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $30.51 and $31.78, with an estimated average price of $31.33. The stock is now traded at around $32.07. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.67%. The holding were 92,004 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS. The purchase prices were between $285.37 and $328.74, with an estimated average price of $304.53. The stock is now traded at around $327.32. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 8,887 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC initiated holding in Microsoft Corp. The purchase prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.45%. The holding were 11,917 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 647.79%. The purchase prices were between $87.59 and $89.02, with an estimated average price of $88.2. The stock is now traded at around $88.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.39%. The holding were 31,594 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INTL EQUI by 449.74%. The purchase prices were between $40.14 and $45.14, with an estimated average price of $43.45. The stock is now traded at around $47.45. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.12%. The holding were 54,699 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 184.19%. The purchase prices were between $164.39 and $185, with an estimated average price of $174.21. The stock is now traded at around $194.39. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 13,252 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 32.38%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.03. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.79%. The holding were 48,398 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 367.49%. The purchase prices were between $115.26 and $117.22, with an estimated average price of $116.18. The stock is now traded at around $116.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.62%. The holding were 11,776 shares as of .

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC added to a holding in VANGUARD INDEX FDS by 165.36%. The purchase prices were between $143.34 and $162.04, with an estimated average price of $153.52. The stock is now traded at around $177.33. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 10,065 shares as of .