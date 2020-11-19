  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Marketwired
Marketwired
Articles 

SurgePays Named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Rankings for Second Year Running

November 19, 2020 | About: SURG -4.68%

The Company Ranked 172 with 681% Growth

BARTLETT, Tenn., Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurgePays, Inc. ( SURG) (“SurgePays” or the “Company”), a fintech company meeting the needs of the underserved and underbanked, announces today that the Company has been named to the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2020 North America for the second year running.

“Inclusion into the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 is a milestone event for the company as it provides outside validation for our SurgePays fintech platform, which is designed to more efficiently provide products and services to the underbanked population via the retail locations that serve them,” said SurgePays CEO and Chairman Brian Cox. “We are gratified to have been included for two years, which we believe validates our business approach and reinforces our dedication toward growth. However, we continue to evolve the company even now, identifying the best opportunities to maximize value while serving our customers and look forward to continuing to rise in the rankings as our growth reflects our success.”

Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, and energy tech companies—both public and private—in North America. The 2020 Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth during the period from 2016 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or proprietary technology and it must be sold to customers in products or services that contribute to a majority of the company’s operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $50,000 USD, and current-year operating revenues of at least $5 million USD. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

The rankings are compiled from applications submitted directly to the Technology Fast 500 website, and public company database research conducted by Deloitte LLP.

About SurgePays, Inc.
SurgePays, Inc. is meeting the needs of underserved markets in financial technology, telecommunications, and digital media. It offers prepaid wireless and underbanked financial products and services, along with popular consumer goods, to retail merchants (such as operators of convenience stores, bodegas, and gas stations) that address the needs of many store customers nationwide. Please visit www.SurgePays.com for more information.

Company Contact:
Tony Evers CPA, CIA
Chief Financial Officer
Chief Operating Officer
Cell: (262) 347-7289
[email protected]

Media Relations:
Jules Abraham
Director of Public Relations
CORE IR
917-885-7378
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
CORE IR
Joseph Delahoussaye III
V.P. of Investor Relations
516-222-2560
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODA4ODk2OCMzODM0OTgxIzIwNDk3NTk=
075508d1-b767-4f2f-a873-3773c3b2448d

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Marketwired

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)