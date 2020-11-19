Enthusiast Gaming Launches New Snapchat Series "Luminosity Plays"

TORONTO, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX)( ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), today announced that it has launched its eighth series for Snapchat called “Luminosity Plays.” The weekly series, which aired its first episode on November 5, will feature content from some of the world’s top gamers on the Luminosity Gaming roster, including: Anomaly, Fresh, xQc and others.



“Luminosity Plays” adds to Enthusiast Gaming’s successful track record of programming on Snapchat, with seven existing gaming shows coming before it, which collectively have reached nearly 9.5 million unique viewers in October 2020. Its long-running show “The Countdown,” a gaming news series with new episodes airing every other day, has 2.1 million subscribers and averages over 1 million viewers per episode. Luminosity Gaming’s additional shows on Snapchat include three series from ArcadeCloud including “The Squad,” “Block Squad” and “ArcadeCloud Originals,” “BCC,” a twice a week Fortnite highlights show, “Best COD Clips,” a weekly Call of Duty highlights show and “GTA Today,” a twice a week Grand Theft Auto highlights series.

“As one of Snap’s key gaming content partners, we’re thrilled to continue expanding our mobile programming with them by creating new, engaging shows for our millions of gaming fans on Snapchat,” said Adrian Montgomery, chief executive officer of Enthusiast Gaming. “The success of our content on Snapchat also further solidifies the massive growth and upward trajectory of gaming in the entertainment world and we’re looking forward to building that future with Snap.”

Luminosity Gaming, owned by Enthusiast Gaming, is one of the leading esports organizations in North America with some of the top esports influencers and creators with a collective social following of over 70 million fans. Its talent roster includes the likes of xQc, Anomaly, Muselk, RockyNoHands, Fresh, Chica, Nick Eh 30 and more, along with honorary celebrity members including Richard Sherman and Darius Slay.

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming (TSX: EGLX) ( ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV) is building the world’s largest social network of communities for gamers and esports fans that reaches over 300 million gaming enthusiasts on a monthly basis. Already the largest gaming platform in North America and the United Kingdom, the Company’s business is comprised of four main pillars: Esports, Content, Talent and Entertainment. Enthusiast Gaming’s esports division, Luminosity Gaming, is a leading global esports franchise that consists of 7 professional esports teams under ownership and management, including the Vancouver Titans Overwatch team and the Seattle Surge Call of Duty team. Enthusiast's gaming content division includes 2 of the top 20 gaming media and entertainment video brands with BCC Gaming and Arcade Cloud, reaching more than 50MM unique viewers a month across 9 YouTube pages, 8 Snapchat shows and related Facebook, Instagram and TikTok accounts. Its 100 gaming-related websites include The Sims Resource, Destructoid, and The Escapist. Enthusiast's talent division works with approximately 500 YouTube creators such as Pokimane, Flamingo, Anomaly, and The Sidemen. Enthusiast's entertainment business includes Canada’s largest gaming expo, EGLX (eglx.com), and the largest mobile gaming event in Europe, Pocket Gamer Connects (pgconnects.com). For more information on the Company visit enthusiastgaming.com. For more information on Luminosity Gaming visit luminosity.gg.

