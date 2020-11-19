Albertsons Companies incorporates SNAP EBT payments at nearly 200 Drive Up & Go locations

BOISE, Idaho, Nov. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albertsons Companies is bringing the easy option of online grocery shopping to more customers by accepting SNAP EBT payments for Drive Up & Go orders placed through its websites and apps.

“We are so excited to extend the ease of Drive Up & Go to more customers,” said Chris Rupp, EVP and Chief Customer & Digital Officer. “Customers love the convenience of contactless shopping, and now even more of our neighbors can take advantage of the benefits of digital grocery shopping.”

The company has rolled out the new payment option at nearly 200 Drive Up & Go locations at select Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Tom Thumb, Randalls, Jewel-Osco, and Carrs locations. There is no fee for Drive Up & Go service.

How it works

Customers sign in or create an account on their local store’s website or app. After filling their cart and reserving a pickup time at a participating store, they simply select SNAP EBT as the payment option at checkout. When they arrive to pick up their order, an associate will have a mobile payment system where the customer can complete the transaction with their SNAP EBT or EBT Cash card.

Customers can also include non-SNAP eligible items in their Drive Up & Go order, and pay for them separately while picking up the order.

The extension of SNAP payments to Drive Up & Go orders is part of Albertsons Companies’ strategic and rapid acceleration of digital and eCommerce offerings. The company has added more than 200 Drive Up & Go locations this year, and is on track to have 1,400 Drive Up & Go locations by the end of its fiscal year. The company plans to continue expanding access to digital shopping for customers using SNAP.

