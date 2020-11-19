Leidos Partnership Delivers MHS GENESIS Health Record During COVID-19 Pandemic

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos Partnership for Defense Health today announced continued deployments of the MHS GENESIS electronic health record system at military treatment facilities (MTFs) in Nevada, California and Alaska. Leidos became a trusted partner to the Program Executive Office Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS) in 2015 to effectively develop and deploy MHS GENESIS, the Military Health System's new electronic health record.

The program replaces the military's existing health records software with a single, common record connecting the DOD, Department of Veterans Affairs, U.S. Coast Guard and private-sector health care providers. When fully deployed, MHS GENESIS will provide a single solution for millions of service members and their families.

"We proudly and safely delivered MHS GENESIS on schedule amid a global pandemic," said Liz Porter, Leidos Health Group president. "These latest deployments have enabled nearly 10,000 clinicians and providers to access a single, common health record during this critical time for our nation."

MHS GENESIS is currently live and operational across 20 MTF commands. The latest deployment, Wave PENDLETON, went live in late October with sites in California and Alaska. Wave NELLIS went live in September 2020 and included two sites in Nevada and eight sites in California.

Recent wave deployment activity also included the first of three waves for the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). This initial Wave PILOT added approximately 100 USCG users, with additional waves PACIFIC and ATLANTIC scheduled for Go-Live next year. The system will eventually be rolled out to all 43 ashore clinics and 67 ashore sick bays.

"The progress of MHS GENSIS deployment truly shows the strength of our partnerships from LPDH to our colleagues within the Defense Health Agency to the command leadership at each site. Together, our workforce and our valued partners ensured the right people were in the right places to continue deployment despite the global public health pandemic," said Holly Joers, Acting Program Executive Officer for the Defense Healthcare Management Systems (PEO DHMS). "We will remain steadfast in our deployment schedule, bringing USCG on board alongside DOD and the VA as we implement the single, common record. We are committed to continuing collaboration as we move forward on this journey together."

MHS GENESIS is deploying across the continental United States and overseas through a total of 23 waves. Each wave will target a specific region over one year, with an average of three hospitals and numerous physical locations for each wave. This approach enables the DOD to take full advantage of lessons learned from prior waves to maximize subsequent waves' efficiencies. Full deployment of MHS GENESIS is expected by the end of calendar year 2023.

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® information technology, engineering, and science solutions and services leader working to solve the world's toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil and health markets. The company's 38,000 employees support vital missions for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $11.09 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2020. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

About Leidos Partnership for Defense Health

The Leidos Partnership consists of four core partners – Leidos, Cerner Corporation, Accenture and Henry Schein One – along with 30 supporting businesses. Together, they deliver an integrated, modern, secure health information system that includes an electronic health record system, a dental system, identity management capability, Cybersecurity, and other supporting components. MHS GENESIS will serve as the system of record, providing a single, integrated solution for managing the health and military readiness of the force for DOD and the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Statements in this announcement, other than historical data and information, constitute forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Such statements include contract valuation assuming the exercise of all options. A number of factors could cause our actual results, performance, achievements, or industry results to be very different from the results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the period ended January 3, 2020, and other such filings that Leidos makes with the SEC from time to time. Due to such uncertainties and risks, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof.

