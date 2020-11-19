  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
PRNewswire
PRNewswire
Articles 

BOE unveils the world's first 55-inch UHD AMQLED display

November 19, 2020 | About: SZSE:000725 -0.92% SZSE:200725 +0.33%

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020

BEIJING, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. (BOE) recently released its 55-inch 4K active-matrix quantum dot light-emitting diode (AMQLED) display, the first of its kind in the world. This marks another milestone the display maker has achieved in the field of electroluminescent quantum dots following the launch of its high-resolution quantum light-emitting diode (QLED) technology at the beginning of this year.

BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd. Logo (PRNewsfoto/BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.)

BOE's 55-inch UHD AMQLED display

Quantum dot technology has made its way into display products including photoluminescent quantum dot-based backlight unit (QD-BLU) and electroluminescent AMQLED. AMQLED displays do not require a backlight; instead, quantum dots can emit light themselves when stimulated by current. AMQLED displays present a variety of advantages such as self-emitting, a wide color gamut, and a long lifetime, representing the development trend of quantum dot displays. Additionally, the R&D of large quantum dot printing technology and products is a focus of attention in the industry.

Through technological innovation, BOE has made major breakthroughs in the uniformity and stability during large-size quantum dot printing. Based on its cutting-edge electroluminescent quantum dot technology, BOE's first-ever 55-inch 4K AMQLED display features a resolution of 3840×2160, a color gamut of 119% NTSC, and a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1, having a broad application prospect in the field of large-size displays.

BOE is a world leading player in the field of quantum dot electroluminescent research and development. In 2017 BOE launched 5-inch and 14-inch AMQLED prototypes fabricated by inkjet printing, which won the Best in Show award in 2017 SID Display Week. As a global leader in the semiconductor display industry, BOE keeps close watch on frontier display technologies and is committed to bringing its innovative display products and solutions to myriads of scenarios, thereby delivering the best visual experiences to users.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/boe-unveils-the-worlds-first-55-inch-uhd-amqled-display-301176806.html

SOURCE BOE Technology Group Co., Ltd.


Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by PRNewswire

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)