Innovate Next Summit Will Bring Together Global Leaders To Explore The Ideas And Technologies Transforming Healthcare

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group today announced Innovate Next, a new virtual summit on January 7, 2021, convening executives and investors from across the globe to discuss the most pressing topics and innovative solutions transforming healthcare.

The event will be hosted by SVB Financial Group entities Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), healthcare investment bank SVB Leerink, and SPD Silicon Valley Bank (SSVB), SVB's joint venture bank in China. Together, these three firms' deep knowledge of the global healthcare and technology industries, financing trends and opportunities for investors will create the essential industry event to kick off the new year.

"We're thrilled to create a space where the world's leading voices at the intersection of healthcare and technology can come together to share their knowledge, advice and solutions at a time when collaboration is more important than ever," said Katherine Andersen, Head of Life Science and Healthcare Relationship Banking at Silicon Valley Bank. "SVB's extensive network of global life science and healthcare companies and investors provides a unique opportunity for participants to learn and discuss the current trends impacting the space and what they can expect to see in the upcoming year."

The Innovate Next agenda will feature keynotes from Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Chief Medical Correspondent for CNN, and Sylvia Mathews Burwell, President of American University and the 22nd Secretary of the US Department of Health and Human Services (2014 to 2017), in addition to panels and breakout sessions with change-makers from the world's most pioneering companies and institutions. For example, one session will address rapid vaccine development and the implications for clinical trials in a post-COVID-19 world with Peter Marks, Director of the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) division at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and Geoff Porges, Director of Therapeutics Research and Senior Research Analyst at SVB Leerink.

Jim Kelly, Senior Managing Director and Head of Equity Research at SVB Leerink said, "Innovate Next provides healthcare leaders a front row seat to key insights on clinical developments, regulatory changes, commercialization dynamics, and much more. The unique perspectives discussed will allow those who are developing and commercializing innovative products and services to continue to define the future of healthcare."

Sample session topics include:

The outcome of the 2020 election and its impact on the markets, access to healthcare, valuations, commercialization and the Affordable Care Act

Healthcare's K-shaped recovery post-COVID-19

The long-term effects of the pandemic on mental health, telemedicine and alternative care

The international landscape and market dynamics of cross-border business

The landscape for private and public fundraising, outlook on investing and exits

Organizational challenges and opportunities, building successful and diverse management teams and advisory boards and focusing on diversity, equity and inclusion

Attendance at Innovate Next is by invitation-only, but investors and executives may request an invite and view the agenda and speakers at events.svb.com/innovatenext.

The Innovate Next Advisory Board comprises a diverse team with some of healthcare's most prominent founders and thought leaders. Members include:

