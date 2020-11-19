PayPal Launches Enhanced Giving Platform to Put the Power of Fundraising in Customer's Hands this Holiday

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) today announced enhancements to its Giving platform, to provide customers with a new way to directly connect with millions of people who can help them raise money on behalf of a cause close to their heart, and allow those who can help to give what they can this holiday season. Inspired by the rising popularity of peer-to-peer crowdfunding accelerated by the global pandemic, PayPal will now enable its customers in the U.S. to create customized fundraising campaigns for themselves, their community or their cause through the Generosity Network, to raise up to $20,000 over a 30-day period.

More than half of charitable organizations in the U.S. expect to raise less money than they did in 2019, as a result of the financial strain experienced by people and businesses across the country since the start of the pandemic.1 With more than 65 million Americans filing for unemployment over the course of the pandemic,2 many have turned to family, friends, and the generosity of those in their community who have been able to provide support. Now, with the Generosity Network, PayPal is providing a new way to seamlessly connect those who need a helping hand with millions of others who can give back and offer their support.

"From collecting money for grocery deliveries to high-risk populations to fundraising campaigns in support of teachers and frontline workers, we've seen an outpouring of generosity from the PayPal community using our platform to help one another during this unprecedented year," said Oktay Dogramaci, VP, Giving, PayPal. "The Generosity Network was designed to provide an accessible, easy and secure way for our customers to raise money on behalf of causes, and connect them with millions of PayPal customers who can offer their support this holiday season and beyond."

Generosity Network campaigns can be created in just a few simple steps from the PayPal website. Donations are deposited directly into the organizer's account with PayPal, allowing them to easily distribute the funds to their intended cause – be it a small business, charitable organization, friend, family member or even themselves.

All the ways to give

There are many ways to give through PayPal on #GivingTuesday and throughout the holiday season, and no amount is too small. Below are a few more ways to give with PayPal, whether you have $5 or $500 to donate this year.

Donate while you shop: As you shop online for gifts for your loved ones, look for the option to add a $1 donation to charity before you complete your purchase with PayPal. You can set your favorite charity in your PayPal Account Overview online or in-app, or PayPal will suggest a relevant charity for you at checkout. These microdonations add up to real impact – shoppers have donated more than $10M at checkout since the feature launched last year.

As you shop online for gifts for your loved ones, look for the option to add a donation to charity before you complete your purchase with PayPal. You can set your favorite charity in your PayPal Account Overview online or in-app, or PayPal will suggest a relevant charity for you at checkout. These microdonations add up to real impact – shoppers have donated more than at checkout since the feature launched last year. Donate your credit card rewards: PayPal has expanded its Pay with Rewards feature to enable customers with eligible credit cards from Chase, American Express, Citi, Discover and Capital One to donate their rewards in support of thousands of charities enrolled with PayPal Giving Fund. Rewards balances will automatically be converted to an equivalent dollar donation amount.

PayPal has expanded its Pay with Rewards feature to enable customers with eligible credit cards from Chase, American Express, Citi, Discover and Capital One to donate their rewards in support of thousands of charities enrolled with PayPal Giving Fund. Rewards balances will automatically be converted to an equivalent dollar donation amount. Always-On Giving, 100% Donated to Charity – On PayPal.com and in the PayPal app, you can donate to support thousands of charities with PayPal Giving Fund, without any deductions or transaction fees.

For more information, go to: https://www.paypal.com/generosity-network/.

1 According to a 2020 survey conducted by the Association of Fundraising Professionals.

2 According to data released by the Department of Labor.

