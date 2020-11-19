  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. To Participate In Bank Of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference

November 19, 2020 | About: NYSE:HY -0.56%

PR Newswire

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020

CLEVELAND, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:HY) announced today that its management will participate in the Bank of America 2020 Leveraged Finance Virtual Conference on Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

The presentation is scheduled to start on Tuesday at 12:45 p.m. ET and will be webcast live with viewer-controlled slides. The webcast may be accessed in the Investors section of the Company's website, www.hyster-yale.com, at least 15 minutes prior to the event.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling
Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, offers a broad array of solutions to meet the specific materials handling needs of customers' applications. The Company's wholly owned operating subsidiary, Hyster-Yale Group, Inc., designs, engineers, manufactures, sells and services a comprehensive line of lift trucks and aftermarket parts marketed globally primarily under the Hyster® and Yale® brand names. Subsidiaries of Hyster-Yale include Nuvera Fuel Cells, LLC, an alternative-power technology company focused on fuel cell stacks and engines, and Bolzoni S.p.A., a leading worldwide producer of attachments, forks and lift tables marketed under the Bolzoni®, Auramo® and Meyer® brand names. Hyster-Yale also has significant joint ventures in Japan (Sumitomo NACCO) and in China (Hyster-Yale Maximal). For more information about Hyster-Yale and its subsidiaries, visit the Company's website at www.hyster-yale.com.

###

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling logo (PRNewsFoto/Hyster-Yale Materials Handling)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyster-yale-materials-handling-inc-to-participate-in-bank-of-america-2020-leveraged-finance-virtual-conference-301176506.html

SOURCE Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc.


