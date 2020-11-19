CBD OF DENVER, INC. (CBDD) Announces 3rd Quarter Results and Corporate Updates

DENVER, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a full-line CBD and Hemp oil company ("CBDD") selling Black Pearl CBD hemp products and the owner of Rockflowr and CBDWelt24 has released its third quarter financial statements showing increased revenue and growth.

CBDD's Financial Statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2020, have been posted on OTC Markets.com showing revenues of $5,963,820 and gross profit of $484,666. The Company intends to move off the OTC Pink Market to provide better transparency and liquidity to Shareholders. CBDD's first priority will be to obtain audited financials and to become a fully reporting SEC issuer by the end of Q1 2021.

"We are very happy having achieved our goals for Q3 and will continue our efforts to further improve our Q4 results. Another priority is to move forward with our plans to have a 2019/2020 audit, so the company can provide better transparency to our shareholders," explained CEO Marcel Gamma.

The Company has decided to open its own new retail operation in Zurich called Rockflowr Retail while exploring expansion of retail operations to other cities in Switzerland. The Company has also begun rebranding Rockflowr to Rockflowr Exchange for wholesale business and CBDWelt24 to Rockflowr Production for our growing facilities. To further unite all the new corporate identities, the Company is developing new logo, branding and websites including new divisions that will be released shortly.

There have been serious discussions by the Swiss Government to legalize products containing THC, including CBD and Cannabis. If this should happen, we are strategically positioned to take full advantage.

CBDD continues to be focused on using equity to acquire profitable Swiss assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders.

CBDD offers a superior CBD product that is full spectrum without depending on THC to activate the benefits of cannabidiol. Black Pearl CBD has 0% THC, but is not an Isolate where the THC is stripped from the product rendering it ineffective.

Products are available at www.blackpearlcbd.com .

Information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or future financial performance, involving known and unknown risks and you should not place undue reliance on these statements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events. We assume no obligation publicly about update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cbd-of-denver-inc-cbdd-announces-3rd-quarter-results-and-corporate-updates-301176844.html

SOURCE CBD of Denver, Inc.