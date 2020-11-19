Western Midstream Releases Inaugural ESG Report

HOUSTON, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE: WES) ("WES" or "Western Midstream") announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

"Western Midstream's first ESG Report exemplifies our employees' dedication to cultivating a culture of strong corporate responsibility while safely and responsibly managing our daily operations," said President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Michael Ure. "We're proud of the progress we've made in reducing our environmental footprint and contributing positively to our local communities, workforce, and other stakeholders. Now, as we transition to a stand-alone midstream business, it's imperative that we introduce stakeholders to our approach to ESG issues and our successes to date."

As detailed in the report, Western Midstream's ESG strategy focuses on three pillars: supporting sustainable environments, focusing on people, and operating responsibly. Ure continued, "These pillars are rooted in our operating philosophy as demonstrated by our direct-to-wellhead pipeline infrastructure and design of our facilities, which significantly reduces release risks, eliminates storage equipment at the well-site, and reduces emissions. Additionally, we play an important role in delivering natural gas, a lower-emission bridge fuel that will assist in the global transition to cleaner energy sources. We look forward to strengthening our ESG performance and reporting as we further enhance the achievements accomplished to date."

To read the report and learn more about our ESG efforts, please visit the Sustainability section of our website at www.westernmidstream.com.

ABOUT WESTERN MIDSTREAM

Western Midstream Partners, LP ("WES") is a Delaware master limited partnership formed to acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets. With midstream assets located in the Rocky Mountains, North-central Pennsylvania, Texas, and New Mexico, WES is engaged in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural-gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water for its customers. In its capacity as a natural-gas processor, WES also buys and sells natural gas, natural-gas liquids, and condensate on behalf of itself and as an agent for its customers under certain contracts. For more information about Western Midstream Partners, LP, please visit www.westernmidstream.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. WES's management believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions. No assurance, however, can be given that such expectations will prove correct. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in this news release. These factors include our ability to strengthen WES's ESG performance and reporting, and the other factors described in the "Risk Factors" section of WES's most-recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and other public filings and press releases. WES undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

