Honeywell And Nozomi Networks Announce Partnership To Significantly Strengthen Operational Technology Cybersecurity

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) and Nozomi Networks have announced a cybersecurity partnership today to deliver more comprehensive, end-to-end cybersecurity for Operational Technology (OT) environments. The partnership combines Nozomi Networks' industry-leading OT & Internet of Things (IoT) security and visibility capabilities with the strengths of Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity software, professional consulting and managed security services from Honeywell. The partnership will offer comprehensive solutions to manage cybersecurity compliance and reduce the risk of downtime due to cyberattacks.

"Our partnership with Nozomi Networks will enable us to provide customers with a one-stop shop for best-in-breed cybersecurity products and services," said Jeff Zindel, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Connected Enterprise Cybersecurity. "With the continued rise of cyber threats facing asset owners around the world, including critical infrastructure, customers are looking for better and more efficient ways to protect operating environments and reduce cybersecurity risk. Our partnership delivers the industry's most complete, vendor-neutral OT cybersecurity portfolio, strengthened by Honeywell global professional and managed security services."

With Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity software, customers access a single dashboard to centralize security operations and asset security management for Honeywell and non-Honeywell assets. The software helps simplify, strengthen and scale security operations for asset-intensive businesses facing evolving cybersecurity threats. It can improve performance at a single site or across an enterprise by increasing cyber risk visibility while also decreasing cybersecurity management inefficiencies. This software is complemented by a broad portfolio of Honeywell cybersecurity professional services delivered by certified OT cybersecurity experts with extensive industry domain expertise in Honeywell and non-Honeywell environments.

Nozomi Networks' OT & IoT threat and anomaly detection complements the Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity portfolio to help customers identify and respond to cyber threats before they penetrate their OT network. In addition, vulnerability assessment capabilities help customers identify OT devices that can be exploited in cyberattacks. Asset discovery capabilities from Nozomi Networks combine active and passive techniques to safely identify OT and IoT assets.

"Amid escalating cybersecurity threats to industrial targets, our partnership with Honeywell delivers a more complete and vendor-neutral cybersecurity offering that OT environments require," said Nozomi Networks CEO Edgard Capdevielle. "The offering delivers robust remote access security and patch management with rich network visibility and security capabilities from Nozomi Networks. We're thrilled to team with Honeywell to give customers a fully-integrated solution that supports the most stringent security risk and compliance requirements."

Customers can have Nozomi Networks' software solutions installed directly by Honeywell as either a stand-alone offering or as part of a more comprehensive Honeywell Forge Cybersecurity solution. For those who might not have the resources to support day-to-day cybersecurity operations, the Nozomi Networks' solution can also be accessed through Honeywell Forge Managed Security Services.

About Nozomi

Nozomi Networks is the leader in OT and IoT security and visibility. We accelerate digital transformation by unifying cybersecurity visibility for the largest critical infrastructure, energy, manufacturing, mining, transportation, building automation and other OT sites around the world. Our innovation and research make it possible to tackle escalating cyber risks through exceptional network visibility, threat detection and operational insight. www.nozominetworks.com

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom .

