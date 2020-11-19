  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Articles (2371) 

3 Stocks Growing Revenue Fast

Their 5-year revenue per share growth rates have beaten the S&P 500

November 19, 2020 | About: AAPL +0.1% GOOGL +0.49% GOOG +0.5% BABA +1.1%

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 2% per annum over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark for the U.S. stock market ($3,567.79 as of Wednesday) has risen by approximately 71% over the past five years through Nov. 18.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they have beaten the S&P 500 index in terms of superior five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Apple Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The U.S. electronic devices giant based in Cupertino, California saw its revenue per share increase by 10.4% on average per annum over the past five years.

The share price grew 295.7% over the past five years to close at $118.03 on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion and a 52-week range of $53.15 to $137.98 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $125.32 per share.

Alphabet Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).

The Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate saw its revenue per share increase by nearly 20% on average per annum over the past five years, as shown in the below charts.

Alphabet Inc's common stock class A:

Alphabet Inc's common stock class C:

The price per share of common stock class A increased by 124% to $1,740.64, while the price per share of common stock class C increased by 131% to $1,746.78 at close on Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of approximately $1.18 trillion. The 52-week range is $1,008.87 to $1,816.89 per share of common stock class A and $1,013.54 to $1,818.06 per share of common stock class C.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $1,890 per share of common stock class A, and of about $1,840 per share of common stock class C.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

The third company that makes the cut is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

The Chinese internet retail giant saw its revenue per share increase by 44.6% on average per annum over the past five years.

The stock price has increased 220% over the past five years, up to $255.83 per share at close on Wednesday, for a market capitalization of $692.18 billion and a 52-week range of $169.95 to $319.32.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 8 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $331.70 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

Read more here:

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.

About the author:

Alberto Abaterusso
I am a contributor at GuruFocus. I primarily write about how to pick potential value stocks. Gold, silver and precious metals mining industries is also my cup of tea. My articles have also been widely linked by popular sites, including MarketWatch, Financial Times, 24hGold, Investopedia, Financial.org, CNBS, MSN Money, Zachs, Reuters and others. I hold a Master\\\'s Degree in Business Administration from Università degli Studi di Bari (Italy), Aldo Moro. I am based in The Netherlands.

You can follow me on Twitter at https://twitter.com/AAbaterusso

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by Alberto Abaterusso

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)