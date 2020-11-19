3 Stocks Growing Revenue Fast

The S&P 500 Index stocks saw their aggregate trailing 12-month real revenue per share increase at a compound average growth rate (CAGR) of nearly 2% per annum over the past five years. The share price of the benchmark for the U.S. stock market ($3,567.79 as of Wednesday) has risen by approximately 71% over the past five years through Nov. 18.

Thus, investors may be interested in the following stocks, as they have beaten the S&P 500 index in terms of superior five-year revenue per share growth rates.

Apple Inc

The first company that makes the cut is Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

The U.S. electronic devices giant based in Cupertino, California saw its revenue per share increase by 10.4% on average per annum over the past five years.

The share price grew 295.7% over the past five years to close at $118.03 on Wednesday for a market capitalization of $2.01 trillion and a 52-week range of $53.15 to $137.98 per share.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend an overweight rating for this stock and have produced an average target price of $125.32 per share.

Alphabet Inc

The second company that makes the cut is Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG).

The Mountain View, California-based tech conglomerate saw its revenue per share increase by nearly 20% on average per annum over the past five years, as shown in the below charts.

Alphabet Inc's common stock class A:

Alphabet Inc's common stock class C:

The price per share of common stock class A increased by 124% to $1,740.64, while the price per share of common stock class C increased by 131% to $1,746.78 at close on Wednesday, determining a market capitalization of approximately $1.18 trillion. The 52-week range is $1,008.87 to $1,816.89 per share of common stock class A and $1,013.54 to $1,818.06 per share of common stock class C.

GuruFocus assigned the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 9 out of 10.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy recommendation rating for this stock and have established an average target price of about $1,890 per share of common stock class A, and of about $1,840 per share of common stock class C.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd

The third company that makes the cut is Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

The Chinese internet retail giant saw its revenue per share increase by 44.6% on average per annum over the past five years.

The stock price has increased 220% over the past five years, up to $255.83 per share at close on Wednesday, for a market capitalization of $692.18 billion and a 52-week range of $169.95 to $319.32.

GuruFocus assigned the company a score of 8 out of 10 for both financial strength and profitability.

Wall Street sell-side analysts recommend a buy rating for this stock and have set an average target price of $331.70 per share.

Disclosure: I have no positions in any securities mentioned in this article.

