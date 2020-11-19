Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV) President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sold $26.5 million of Shares

President & CEO of Shockwave Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Evan Godshall (insider trades) sold 280,000 shares of SWAV on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $94.56 a share. The total sale was $26.5 million.

ShockWave Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.50 with and P/S ratio of 52.08. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ShockWave Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 280,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $94.56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

CFO Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $84.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.86% since.

CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.44. The price of the stock has increased by 43.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 11,710 shares of SWAV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $96.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.

Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $94.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of SWAV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $93.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 75,276 shares of SWAV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $88.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.66% since.

Director Antoine Papiernik sold 104,400 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $82.69. The price of the stock has increased by 16.7% since.

