Shockwave Medical Inc (SWAV) President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall Sold $26.5 million of Shares

November 19, 2020 | About: SWAV -0.3%

President & CEO of Shockwave Medical Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Douglas Evan Godshall (insider trades) sold 280,000 shares of SWAV on 11/18/2020 at an average price of $94.56 a share. The total sale was $26.5 million.

ShockWave Medical Inc has a market cap of $3.31 billion; its shares were traded at around $96.50 with and P/S ratio of 52.08. GuruFocus has detected 1 severe warning sign with ShockWave Medical Inc. .

CEO Recent Trades:

  • President & CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 280,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $94.56. The price of the stock has increased by 2.05% since.

CFO Recent Trades:

  • CFO Dan Puckett sold 10,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $84.75. The price of the stock has increased by 13.86% since.
  • CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $67.44. The price of the stock has increased by 43.09% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

  • Director Antoine Papiernik sold 11,710 shares of SWAV stock on 11/18/2020 at the average price of $96.39. The price of the stock has increased by 0.11% since.
  • Chief Commercial Officer Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of SWAV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $94.17. The price of the stock has increased by 2.47% since.
  • Director Antoine Papiernik sold 68,514 shares of SWAV stock on 11/16/2020 at the average price of $93.79. The price of the stock has increased by 2.89% since.
  • Director Antoine Papiernik sold 75,276 shares of SWAV stock on 11/12/2020 at the average price of $88.81. The price of the stock has increased by 8.66% since.
  • Director Antoine Papiernik sold 104,400 shares of SWAV stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $82.69. The price of the stock has increased by 16.7% since.

For the complete insider trading history of SWAV, click here

.

