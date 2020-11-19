Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. Jeffrey A Dowdle Sold $812,268 of Shares

COO & Head of Asset Mgmt. of Raymond James Financial Inc (30-Year Financial, Insider Trades) Jeffrey A Dowdle (insider trades) sold 9,200 shares of RJF on 11/17/2020 at an average price of $88.29 a share. The total sale was $812,268.

Raymond James Financial Inc is a diversified financial services company providing private client group, capital markets, asset management, banking and other services to individuals, corporations and municipalities. Raymond James Financial Inc has a market cap of $12.17 billion; its shares were traded at around $89.08 with a P/E ratio of 15.31 and P/S ratio of 1.59. The dividend yield of Raymond James Financial Inc stocks is 1.66%.

CEO Recent Trades:

Chair, President & CEO RJ Ltd. Paul D Allison sold 5,700 shares of RJF stock on 11/04/2020 at the average price of $78.04. The price of the stock has increased by 14.15% since.

Directors and Officers Recent Trades:

Chairman Emeritus Thomas A James sold 100,000 shares of RJF stock on 11/10/2020 at the average price of $86.31. The price of the stock has increased by 3.21% since.

Executive Vice President-RJA Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 3,178 shares of RJF stock on 11/02/2020 at the average price of $77.91. The price of the stock has increased by 14.34% since.

