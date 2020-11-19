  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
  2. What Is in the GuruFocus Premium Membership?
  3. A DIY Guide on How to Invest Using Guru Strategies
insider
insider
Articles 

JD Capital Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp

November 19, 2020 | About: SPY -0.19% AAPL +0.17% MS -1.34% GOOGL +0.51% FB +0.25% MSFT -0.06%

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company JD Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, JD Capital Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of JD Capital Management LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/jd+capital+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of JD Capital Management LLC
  1. SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 26.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.85%
  2. Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
  3. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
  4. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XME) - 790,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
  5. SPDR SERIES TRUST (XME) - 783,700 shares, 7.27% of the total portfolio.
Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)

JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .

Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)

JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 690.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of .

Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)

JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.54%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1745.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 1,700 shares as of .

Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)

JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.11%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 7,000 shares as of .

Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.06%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 11,000 shares as of .



Here is the complete portfolio of JD Capital Management LLC. Also check out:

1. JD Capital Management LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. JD Capital Management LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. JD Capital Management LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that JD Capital Management LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

Email FeedsSubscribe via Email RSS FeedsSubscribe RSS

Comments

Please leave your comment:


More GuruFocus Links

Latest Guru Picks Value Strategies
Warren Buffett Portfolio Ben Graham Net-Net
Real Time Picks Buffett-Munger Screener
Aggregated Portfolio Undervalued Predictable
ETFs, Options Low P/S Companies
Insider Trends 10-Year Financials
52-Week Lows Interactive Charts
Model Portfolios DCF Calculator
RSS Feed Monthly Newsletters
The All-In-One Screener Portfolio Tracking Tool
Write for GuruFocus Submit an article

Performances of the stocks mentioned by insider

User Generated Screeners
pjmason14Momentum
pascal.van.garsseHigh FCF-M2
kosalmmuse6
kosalmmuseBest one1
DBrizanall 2019Feb26
kosalmmuseBest one
DBrizanall 2019Feb25
kosalmmuseNice
kosalmmusehan
MsDale*52-Week Low
Get WordPress Plugins for easy affiliate links on Stock Tickers and Guru Names | Earn affiliate commissions by embedding GuruFocus Charts
GuruFocus Affiliate Program: Earn up to $400 per referral. ( Learn More)