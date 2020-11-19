JD Capital Management LLC Buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, Sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp

Greenwich, CT, based Investment company JD Capital Management LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Apple Inc, Morgan Stanley, sells Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, JD Capital Management LLC. As of 2020Q3, JD Capital Management LLC owns 20 stocks with a total value of $250 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 200,000 shares, 26.74% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 53.85%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 16,000 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio.
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 80,000 shares, 8.87% of the total portfolio.
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (XME) - 790,000 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio.
JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 53.85%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 200,000 shares as of .Added: Apple Inc (AAPL)
JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 690.00%. The purchase prices were between $91.03 and $134.18, with an estimated average price of $109.02. The stock is now traded at around $117.79. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.28%. The holding were 31,600 shares as of .Added: Morgan Stanley (MS)
JD Capital Management LLC added to a holding in Morgan Stanley by 75.00%. The purchase prices were between $46.42 and $53.25, with an estimated average price of $50.37. The stock is now traded at around $57.94. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.58%. The holding were 70,000 shares as of .Reduced: Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)
JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 58.54%. The sale prices were between $1409.39 and $1717.39, with an estimated average price of $1523.87. The stock is now traded at around $1745.02. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -2.09%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 1,700 shares as of .Reduced: Facebook Inc (FB)
JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Facebook Inc by 61.11%. The sale prices were between $230.12 and $303.91, with an estimated average price of $257.89. The stock is now traded at around $272.26. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.53%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 7,000 shares as of .Reduced: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
JD Capital Management LLC reduced to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 35.06%. The sale prices were between $200.39 and $231.65, with an estimated average price of $210.04. The stock is now traded at around $211.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. JD Capital Management LLC still held 11,000 shares as of .
