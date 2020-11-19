  1. How to use GuruFocus - Tutorials
Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

November 19, 2020 | About: PCH -0.91% SBAC -1.29% DHI +0.24% INVH -0.88% QTS -0.01% DRH -0.35% VER +0.63%

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC
  1. PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 312,970 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position
  2. VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  3. Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  4. Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
  5. Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%
New Purchase: PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 312,970 shares as of .

Sold Out: SBA Communications Corp (SBAC)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Sold Out: D.R. Horton Inc (DHI)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Sold Out: Invitation Homes Inc (INVH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Sold Out: QTS Realty Trust Inc (QTS)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Sold Out: Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21.

Sold Out: VEREIT Inc (VER)

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.



Here is the complete portfolio of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. Also check out:

1. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC keeps buying

Rating: 0.0/5 (0 votes)

