Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC Buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, Sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc

Stamford, CT, based Investment company Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys PotlatchDeltic Corp, sells SBA Communications Corp, D.R. Horton Inc, Invitation Homes Inc, QTS Realty Trust Inc, Diamondrock Hospitality Co during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC owns 1 stocks with a total value of $13 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: PCH,

PCH, Sold Out: SBAC, DHI, INVH, QTS, DRH, VER, VICI, OUT, EPR, FR, PEAK, AMH, LEN, WRI, AIV, EQIX, SPG, RDFN, MGM, BKD, AKR,

For the details of Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/land+%26+buildings+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

PotlatchDeltic Corp (PCH) - 312,970 shares, 100.00% of the total portfolio. New Position VICI Properties Inc (VICI) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Redfin Corp (RDFN) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000% Invitation Homes Inc (INVH) - 0 shares, 0.00% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 10000%

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in PotlatchDeltic Corp. The purchase prices were between $37.56 and $47.48, with an estimated average price of $42.68. The stock is now traded at around $43.60. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 100%. The holding were 312,970 shares as of .

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in SBA Communications Corp. The sale prices were between $291.56 and $323.35, with an estimated average price of $305.47.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in D.R. Horton Inc. The sale prices were between $53.86 and $76.97, with an estimated average price of $68.05.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Invitation Homes Inc. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $30.2, with an estimated average price of $28.51.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in QTS Realty Trust Inc. The sale prices were between $61.76 and $72.56, with an estimated average price of $66.62.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Diamondrock Hospitality Co. The sale prices were between $4.53 and $5.84, with an estimated average price of $5.21.

Land & Buildings Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in VEREIT Inc. The sale prices were between $6.08 and $7.14, with an estimated average price of $6.59.