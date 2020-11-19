IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 634 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.
- New Purchases: BCSF, IDXX, MOAT, EVV, REM, MQY, GDXJ, BBN, BLW, HIX, VAC, LGLV, EIM, NVTA, NBH, RXT, IYE, NZF, NSC, SPSB, DKNG, CEF, AXP, BST, GGM, MNA, PCY, NTRS, PANW, PKO, PINS, VGLT, BOE, FRA, CERN, CL, DDOG, DEO, EQX, FIVG, EFV, IAC, PZA, IGV, SOXX, IJS, JHG, KMF, MTEM, PTNQ, PLTR, SLYG, SQ, TNDM, TGTX, TOT, BNDX, XLNX, YUM, ASML, BDX, WRB, BTI, DSL, ETG, ESGR, IPAY, FATE, FBIO, GRWG, HASI, ILMN, INTU, IOVA, ESGE, SHYG, LIN, MGNI, MMC, MET, MS, PH, PENN, SA, SRE, XSW, TSM, MGK, VIPS, GLDM, AGNC, INO, INSG, MBIO, PACB, PSLV, SURF, TEVA, X, AUY, XXII, AIKI, AMPE, ABUS, ERF, GSM, KYN, TEF,
- Added Positions: ABBV, ABT, SPY, MDYG, AGG, SPYG, AAPL, SPLG, ACN, GLD, AMZN, IVV, QQQ, USMV, DGRW, XLP, TSLA, NAD, MSFT, SLV, RSP, FTCS, JPI, VTI, VIG, NEA, GOOG, PFE, GDX, QCLN, QTEC, BIV, GOVT, LQD, JNJ, SPSM, SPYV, PCI, SPAB, TSCO, VOO, V, T, LDP, HD, JKE, MBB, TIP, XLK, GOOGL, BA, PCEF, IEF, XLRE, VGT, VZ, WMT, BRK.B, MA, PG, XLU, BSV, BRK.A, BAC, BX, CVX, KO, EFA, IWF, MUB, JD, ROKU, XBI, TFC, UNH, VWO, ADBE, BABA, AZN, BMY, CLX, CRSP, DAL, FB, FPF, HFRO, IWB, ICLN, IEI, IUSG, IYW, SHY, PFF, LMT, NEE, PYPL, QCOM, XLB, XLC, XLY, SO, SPEM, BND, VTEB, XERS, AOD, AMGN, NLY, CVS, ETJ, ETB, EPD, FTSM, HON, ICAD, INTC, PTF, CQQQ, SPLV, OIA, IAU, QUAL, MCD, MDT, NFLX, NVS, ORCL, XLI, XPH, TXN, TMO, UNP, UPS, VB, VO, VTV, VUG, VGK, VXUS, VHT, ZM, MMM, AGD, MO, AMT, ARKK, BDJ, BGY, BLK, BP, CTLT, IGR, CSCO, CME, CMCSA, COP, CCI, CSX, CMI, DIS, DUK, EMR, ET, EQC, XOM, FPE, FXL, FXD, FXH, FSKR, FSK, GE, GILD, GSK, GSLC, ITW, NTLA, IBM, BSJL, PSJ, PGX, PRF, RPG, AGZ, DVY, EFG, ESGU, ICF, IGSB, IHI, IJK, IWD, IWR, IXN, MCHI, VLUE, KSU, LLY, LOW, LULU, MRK, NOK, OKE, PM, PLD, PEG, RGNX, SCHB, SCHX, TSLX, SWKS, LUV, XHE, SLYV, SPIB, SPTM, SPTS, TFI, SBUX, UBER, USFD, VCIT, VPU, VFH, VOX, VOD, WEC, DES, HEDJ, AWP, AWF, AAL, AEP, AIG, AWK, AMAT, ACA, TEAM, ADSK, AAXN, BAX, BCE, BKNG, CAT, CI, C, STK, STZ, COST, DHR, DE, DELL, DXCM, DOCU, EBAY, ENBL, ENB, ES, EXPE, FDX, FEX, CIBR, FCX, GIS, GERN, BSCM, PTH, SPHD, GSY, JKH, IWY, DGRO, FXI, HYG, IBB, IEFA, IYK, IYM, JKD, USHY, IYJ, KKR, LRCX, LVGO, MCHP, MDLZ, MSD, NGG, PAYX, PEP, PNC, PPG, O, RMD, RGLD, SCHG, SCHM, SCHR, SHW, SHOP, WORK, XAR, SLY, SPLK, SII, SWK, SYK, SYY, TWO, TSN, UN, UL, VFC, VBR, VYM, VIS, VER, VIAC, VMW, WBA, WM, WFC, WPM, WPC, WYNN, XEL, ZTS,
- Reduced Positions: XLG, DIA, SPDW, SDY, CWB, XLV, NOW, REGN, ITOT, VRTX, LMBS, IJR, MAIN, NKE, NVDA, FDN, IMMU, IJH, KRNT, NVAX, SPMD, AMD, DNP, FVD, EEMV, IEMG, CACG, XLE, VEA, D, FMB, XMLV, XSLV, HDV, MTUM, JPM, NOBL, IVOO, CGC, FPX, GLOB, IIPR, FFTY, PWB, RYT, FLOT, IVW, EFAV, IYF, IYR, SCZ, CRM, XLF, SPYD, TGT, VOT, DBEF, DLR, EXAS, FTC, FMC, IGIB, HEFA, IGM, IWS, IWP, EMB, IWM, TLT, IYY, NEAR, JPST, JHML, KL, LHX, RTX, RNG, SNAP, TOTL, TPVG, URI, VLO, VOE, VTIP, ATVI, ADXS, AKTS, ALL, AINV, ADP, BIDU, BSGM, AVGO, COLL, CLNY, CLNC, EFR, EB, FNX, FTA, F, SIL, GSBD, HAS, HEI, IRBT, AOR, IEUR, JKG, IWV, IJT, EEM, IVE, KMB, KMI, KR, LOGC, NRZ, NOC, PCN, SMDV, REGL, PSEC, RLGT, SE, SEDG, TJX, TMUS, VBK, VCSH, VTR, WELL,
- Sold Out: GBIL, MAR, MRO, FTNT, IYG, NEM, SUB, HYEM, HYLS, NXST, PHG, TDOC, VNLA, ANGL, MMP, PSX, FV, CCC, MRNA, CIEN, NVR, ITA, NBIX, RDVY, TYL, TCPC, CSQ, CRON, YRCW, GALT, CASI, BGCP,
For the details of IHT Wealth Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/iht+wealth+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of IHT Wealth Management, LLC
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,435 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20%
- SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 116,662 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.31%
- ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 85,907 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74%
- AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 325,016 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.83%
- SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 553,860 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 507,874 shares as of .New Purchase: IDEXX Laboratories Inc (IDXX)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $455.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,461 shares as of .New Purchase: VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat (MOAT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of .New Purchase: Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund (EVV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 249,328 shares as of .New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (REM)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,814 shares as of .New Purchase: Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc (MQY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 151,944 shares as of .Added: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 606.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 325,016 shares as of .Added: Abbott Laboratories (ABT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1074.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 230,377 shares as of .Added: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 116,662 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (MDYG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2564.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 195,214 shares as of .Added: ISHARES TRUST (AGG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 624.63%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,687 shares as of .Added: SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 553,860 shares as of .Sold Out: GLDMN SACHS ETF TR (GBIL)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.Sold Out: Marriott International Inc (MAR)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.Sold Out: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.Sold Out: Newmont Corp (NEM)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.Sold Out: ISHARES TRUST (IYG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16.Sold Out: Fortinet Inc (FTNT)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.Reduced: SPDR DOW JONES IND (DIA)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 91.75%. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $293.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,868 shares as of .Reduced: INVESCO EXCHG TRAD (XLG)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 90.27%. The sale prices were between $240.17 and $284.19, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,414 shares as of .Reduced: SPDR INDEX SHS FDS (SPDW)
IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 35.6%. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 314,943 shares as of .
Here is the complete portfolio of IHT Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
