IHT Wealth Management, LLC Buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, Sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS

Investment company IHT Wealth Management, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys AbbVie Inc, Abbott Laboratories, SSGA SPDR S&P 500, SPDR SERIES TRUST, ISHARES TRUST, sells INVESCO EXCHG TRAD, SPDR DOW JONES IND, SPDR INDEX SHS FDS, SPDR SERIES TRUST, SPDR SERIES TRUST during the 3-months ended 2020Q3, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, IHT Wealth Management, LLC. As of 2020Q3, IHT Wealth Management, LLC owns 634 stocks with a total value of $976 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.



New Purchases: BCSF, IDXX, MOAT, EVV, REM, MQY, GDXJ, BBN, BLW, HIX, VAC, LGLV, EIM, NVTA, NBH, RXT, IYE, NZF, NSC, SPSB, DKNG, CEF, AXP, BST, GGM, MNA, PCY, NTRS, PANW, PKO, PINS, VGLT, BOE, FRA, CERN, CL, DDOG, DEO, EQX, FIVG, EFV, IAC, PZA, IGV, SOXX, IJS, JHG, KMF, MTEM, PTNQ, PLTR, SLYG, SQ, TNDM, TGTX, TOT, BNDX, XLNX, YUM, ASML, BDX, WRB, BTI, DSL, ETG, ESGR, IPAY, FATE, FBIO, GRWG, HASI, ILMN, INTU, IOVA, ESGE, SHYG, LIN, MGNI, MMC, MET, MS, PH, PENN, SA, SRE, XSW, TSM, MGK, VIPS, GLDM, AGNC, INO, INSG, MBIO, PACB, PSLV, SURF, TEVA, X, AUY, XXII, AIKI, AMPE, ABUS, ERF, GSM, KYN, TEF,

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 364,435 shares, 4.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.20% SSGA SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) - 116,662 shares, 4.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.31% ISHARES TRUST (IVV) - 85,907 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 11.74% AbbVie Inc (ABBV) - 325,016 shares, 2.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 606.83% SPDR SERIES TRUST (SPYG) - 553,860 shares, 2.84% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 28.76%

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Bain Capital Specialty Finance Inc. The purchase prices were between $9.48 and $11.03, with an estimated average price of $10.45. The stock is now traded at around $11.62. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 507,874 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in IDEXX Laboratories Inc. The purchase prices were between $334.54 and $406.31, with an estimated average price of $369.2. The stock is now traded at around $455.05. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 9,461 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat. The purchase prices were between $52.11 and $58.06, with an estimated average price of $54.65. The stock is now traded at around $59.56. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 55,418 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Eaton Vance Ltd Duration Income Fund. The purchase prices were between $11.08 and $11.98, with an estimated average price of $11.56. The stock is now traded at around $12.08. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 249,328 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $23.25 and $27.33, with an estimated average price of $25.95. The stock is now traded at around $29.43. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 103,814 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC initiated holding in Blackrock Muniyield Quality Fund Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.05 and $16.85, with an estimated average price of $16.05. The stock is now traded at around $16.40. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 151,944 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in AbbVie Inc by 606.83%. The purchase prices were between $85.91 and $100.83, with an estimated average price of $94.18. The stock is now traded at around $99.44. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.51%. The holding were 325,016 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Abbott Laboratories by 1074.37%. The purchase prices were between $91.64 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $101.35. The stock is now traded at around $110.06. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.35%. The holding were 230,377 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 by 40.31%. The purchase prices were between $310.52 and $357.7, with an estimated average price of $331.29. The stock is now traded at around $355.90. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 116,662 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 2564.31%. The purchase prices were between $53.09 and $60.07, with an estimated average price of $57. The stock is now traded at around $64.50. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.11%. The holding were 195,214 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 624.63%. The purchase prices were between $117.26 and $119.03, with an estimated average price of $118.02. The stock is now traded at around $118.12. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.09%. The holding were 104,687 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR SERIES TRUST by 28.76%. The purchase prices were between $45.36 and $54.05, with an estimated average price of $49. The stock is now traded at around $52.47. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 553,860 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in GLDMN SACHS ETF TR. The sale prices were between $100.42 and $100.47, with an estimated average price of $100.44.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marriott International Inc. The sale prices were between $83.52 and $107.76, with an estimated average price of $94.4.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The sale prices were between $4.09 and $6.12, with an estimated average price of $5.29.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Newmont Corp. The sale prices were between $59.54 and $70.37, with an estimated average price of $65.13.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in ISHARES TRUST. The sale prices were between $116.12 and $129.92, with an estimated average price of $123.16.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fortinet Inc. The sale prices were between $115.17 and $149.6, with an estimated average price of $129.1.

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR DOW JONES IND by 91.75%. The sale prices were between $255.76 and $290.4, with an estimated average price of $272.14. The stock is now traded at around $293.93. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 1,868 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in INVESCO EXCHG TRAD by 90.27%. The sale prices were between $240.17 and $284.19, with an estimated average price of $258.25. The stock is now traded at around $271.19. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.74%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 2,414 shares as of .

IHT Wealth Management, LLC reduced to a holding in SPDR INDEX SHS FDS by 35.6%. The sale prices were between $27.73 and $30.19, with an estimated average price of $29.19. The stock is now traded at around $31.96. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. IHT Wealth Management, LLC still held 314,943 shares as of .