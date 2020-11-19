Invesco Advisers Announces Portfolio Management Changes for Invesco High Income Trust

ATLANTA, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --Invesco Advisers, Inc., a subsidiary of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE: IVZ), announced today portfolio management changes for Invesco High Income Trust II (NYSE: VLT).

Effective December 31, 2020, the following individuals are jointly and primarily responsible for the day-to-day management of Invesco High Income Trust II's portfolio:

Niklas Nordenfelt , CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2020. Prior to 2020, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US High Yield.

, CFA, Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2020. Prior to 2020, he was associated with Wells Fargo Asset Management where he served as a Managing Director, Senior Portfolio Manager and Co-Head of US High Yield. Scott Roberts , Portfolio Manager, who has been associated with Invesco and/or its affiliates since 2000.

Manager Inception Dates:



Niklas Nordenfelt Scott Roberts VLT 2020 2010

About Invesco Ltd.

Invesco is a global independent investment management firm dedicated to delivering an investment experience that helps people get more out of life. Our distinctive investment teams deliver a comprehensive range of active, passive and alternative investment capabilities. With offices in 25 countries, Invesco managed $1.2 trillion in assets on behalf of clients worldwide as of October 31, 2020. For more information, visit www.invesco.com.

Invesco Distributors, Inc. is the U.S. distributor for Invesco Ltd.'s retail products. Invesco Advisers, Inc. is an investment adviser; it provides investment advisory services to individual and institutional clients and does not sell securities. Each entity is a wholly owned, indirect subsidiary of Invesco Ltd.

SOURCE Invesco Ltd.