Vonage Contact Center helps Hotelbeds handle the challenges of a global pandemic while boosting customer experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, today announced that Hotelbeds has revealed it has better served its global customer-base while operating remotely with the Vonage Contact Center during COVID-19.

Hotelbeds is the world's leading bedbank. The company contracts, connects and efficiently distributes a differentiated portfolio of more than 180,000 properties across 185 countries – plus ancillary services such as transfers and activities – to leading industry partners including retail travel agents, tour operators, points redemption schemes and airlines.

"Vonage has been extremely valuable on the operations side of our business, helping to lower our costs, giving our contact center agents far greater capabilities and ultimately enabling us to better serve our customers and suppliers," comments Xabier Zabala, Global Operations Director at Hotelbeds. "During these challenging times, most of our employees are working from home, but even when they are able to return to the office, thanks to the Vonage Contact Center we will benefit from a hybrid and flexible footprint that combines office and remote working."

Hotelbeds chose the Vonage Contact Center for its deep Salesforce integration, omnichannel, routing and reporting capabilities. As a flexible, scalable cloud solution, agents can access the Vonage Contact Center from anywhere and it can be easily scaled in line with Hotelbeds' needs. This provides the technology necessary to boost the organization's response to any increase in demand. During COVID-19, Hotelbeds was able to seamlessly transition employees to a remote working environment, and using Vonage's single, cloud-based contact center platform, the organization's answer rates have improved, costs have been reduced, and callers now benefit from greater call stability and audio quality.

"In the current environment, it's more important than ever that we continue to communicate effectively and maintain a close relationship with our suppliers," comments Paul Anthony, Digital Commercialization Director at Hotelbeds. "We are now conducting a lot of what used to be face-to-face visits via calls and are able to provide a rich, consistent and personalized customer experience with the Vonage Contact Center. We are even seeing significant improvements in our productivity."

"Now more than ever, businesses worldwide are reliant on intelligent, cloud-based customer service and productivity tools to keep employees and customers connected and working efficiently," comments Paul Turner, Vice President, Strategic Accounts for Vonage. "We're pleased that the Vonage Contact Center has enabled Hotelbeds to easily operate remotely while delivering the best possible support to its customers and partners."

