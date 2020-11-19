Honeywell Will Host Leadership Webcast For Investors Featuring Darius Adamczyk, Greg Lewis, And Anne Madden

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced that the third installment of its live leadership webcast series for investors will feature a conversation between Darius Adamczyk, chairman and chief executive officer of Honeywell, Greg Lewis, senior vice president and chief financial officer of Honeywell, Anne Madden, senior vice president, business development and general counsel of Honeywell, and Steve Tusa, senior analyst at J.P. Morgan, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. EST.

Conference Call Details

To listen to the conference call, please dial (929) 436-2866 (domestic) approximately ten minutes before the 9:30 a.m. EST start. The access code is 900156.

Webcast Details

A real-time audio webcast of the presentation and any related presentation materials will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website (www.honeywell.com/investor). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the presentation.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

Contacts:





Media Investor Relations Nina Krauss Mark Bendza (704) 627-6035 (704) 627-6200 [email protected] [email protected]

