Sally Beauty's Digital Transformation Continues with Nationwide Rollout of Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store Capabilities

DENTON, Texas, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sally Beauty announced the nationwide launch of Buy Online, Pick Up In-Store (BOPIS). This program was built to serve customers looking to take control of how they shop during this challenging holiday season, and beyond. BOPIS offers a convenient and reliable shopping option for customers looking to receive orders quickly with enhanced safety.

BOPIS is the newest addition to Sally Beauty's breadth of Omni channel shopping options, which include curbside pick-up, mobile app ordering and e-commerce ship-from-store capabilities. By using BOPIS, customers can reserve online and pick up in-store. "It's more important than ever for retailers like Sally Beauty to build a strong Omni channel presence," said John Goss, President, Sally Beauty. "BOPIS is one of the ways Sally Beauty is working to connect customers' in-store and online experiences, by offering ways to shop that are comparable to big-box retailers, with the added benefit of accessibility."

In addition to BOPIS, Sally Beauty continues to solve the need for digital shopping experiences in a unique way through mobile app ordering and revolutionary ColorView™ technology. "Our customers have changed the way they shop and we are constantly looking for new ways to deliver on these needs," added Carolyne Guss, Group Vice President of Marketing, Sally Beauty. ColorView™ allows customers to virtually try numerous products before they purchase. It can be found in select stores or on the Sally Beauty mobile app, which boasts over 1.3 million members.

As more people are coloring their hair at home, they look to Sally Beauty as a market leader in the hair color category. From an extensive selection of professional-quality hair color to the differentiated service model, Sally Beauty offers exceptional product expertise and education. Additionally, the retailer continues to invest in new ways to improve the digital customer experience.

To deliver on education, Sally Beauty recently launched DIY University by Sally Beauty as part of its ongoing digital transformation. This education initiative further supports the at-home DIYer with real-life, practical tools to inspire, educate and elevate their hair color, hair care and nail routines. Sally Beauty continues to meet the ever-changing needs of the DIY customer through new technology and digital improvements, safe and reliable shopping options, and educational expertise to go along with the quality products customers need to feel confident about mastering DIY hair color, hair care and nails at home.

To start shopping and unleash your PROtential, visit sallybeauty.com

About Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SBH) is an international specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies with revenues of approximately $3.5 billion annually. Through the Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group businesses, the Company sells and distributes through 5,062 stores, including 158 franchised units, and has operations throughout the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Chile, Peru, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Spain and Germany. Sally Beauty Supply stores offer up to 8,000 products for hair color, hair care, skin care, and nails through proprietary brands such as Ion®, Generic Value Products®, Beyond the Zone® and Silk Elements® as well as professional lines such as Wella®, Clairol®, OPI®, Conair® and Hot Shot Tools®. Beauty Systems Group stores, branded as Cosmo Prof or Armstrong McCall stores, along with its outside sales consultants, sell up to 10,500 professionally branded products including Paul Mitchell®, Wella®, Matrix®, Schwarzkopf®, Kenra®, Goldwell®, Joico® and CHI®, intended for use in salons and for resale by salons to retail consumers. For more information about Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc., please visit sallybeautyholdings.com.

