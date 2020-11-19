2U, Inc. Extends Access to Cutting-edge Health Education with Ten New Online Short Courses

LANHAM, Md., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU), a global leader in education technology, will deliver an expanded portfolio of 10 new professional online short courses in Health and Wellness, Leadership and Management, Digital Transformation in Healthcare, and Innovation and Research developed by the Stanford Center for Health Education (SCHE). These courses will be available to global learners through GetSmarter, 2U's short course brand.

The need for high-quality, accessible health education is especially relevant in today's environment as developments in the health and wellness space occur at an increasingly rapid pace and as COVID-19 places new demands on healthcare professionals across disciplines. For over a decade, 2U has collaborated with non-profit universities to provide learners, regardless of geography, with rigorous, relevant, and engaging online learning opportunities in fast-growing healthcare fields.

"Health and wellness has never been more relevant to families, organizations, and society as a whole," said Andrew Hermalyn, President of Global Partnerships at 2U. "We're excited to expand our agreement with Stanford Center for Health Education and offer a broader portfolio of online short courses covering timely and important topics in healthcare."

The new short courses will build on SCHE's existing offerings with 2U. Earlier this year, 2U launched SCHE courses in Exercise Physiology and Psychology of Addiction and Recovery following a successful pilot with Nutrition Science ; a course on Employee Wellness & Stress Management is expected to launch in spring 2021. SCHE short courses, offered by 2U, are designed for healthcare practitioners, wellness professionals, and business leaders, with content typically spanning 6-8 weeks.

