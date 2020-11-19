Switch Breaks Ground on Second and Third Tahoe Reno Data Centers Following Multi-Megawatt Expansions with Global E-Commerce and Semiconductor Clients

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Switch (NYSE: SWCH), the exascale technology infrastructure corporation, today announced it has signed a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract with an existing global e-commerce client to significantly grow its footprint at Switch's Citadel Campus in Northern Nevada. This transaction follows the previously announced multi-megawatt expansion from a leading developer of advanced semiconductor technologies.

Following these signings, over 80% of the TAHOE RENO 1 facility is committed to clients, including space and power currently sold and future expansion options. Given the ongoing strong demand at the Citadel Campus, Switch is accelerating the commencement of construction on its TAHOE RENO 2 data center and beginning site preparation work for the TAHOE RENO 3 data center.

The e-commerce customer expansion represents an incremental 5 megawatt (MW) commitment across both Switch's Core Campus and Citadel Campus, which is expected to contribute annualized revenue over $11 million upon full ramp. This customer's total installed infrastructure commitment is now 30 MW across Switch's PRIME Data Center Campus footprint.

As previously disclosed on Switch's third quarter 2020 earnings call, Switch has also completed a 5 MW expansion with a Fortune 100 semiconductor firm specializing in AI, autonomous vehicles, gaming and other high-density computing architectures.

"Accelerating development at our Citadel Campus reflects the strong customer demand for our strategically located, differentiated Tier 5® Platinum enterprise class exascale infrastructure," said Switch EVP of Strategy Adam Kramer. "This ongoing development means new job creation and economic investment for Nevada's economy."

At full build-out, the Citadel Campus footprint has the capacity to expand to more than 7 million square feet and over 600 MW of power capacity. The Citadel Campus is one of four exascale PRIME data center campus locations, a regional hub serving the Northwestern U.S., including San Francisco, Silicon Valley and the Pacific Northwest. The Switch PRIME data center campus locations serve North America's four primary latency zones.

The additional Switch PRIME campus locations are the Core Campus (Las Vegas, NV) which serves as a hub for the Southwestern U.S., including Los Angeles and Phoenix. The Pyramid Campus (Grand Rapids, MI) serves as a hub for the Northeastern U.S., including Chicago and New York. The Keep Campus (Atlanta, GA) serves as a hub for the Southeastern U.S., including Northern Virginia and Miami.

Reflecting Switch's continued leadership in sustainability, the expansion at the Citadel Campus will be powered with 100 percent renewable energy, including the largest behind-the-meter solar plus storage project in the world.

About Switch

Switch, Inc. (NYSE: SWCH), is the independent global leader in exascale data center ecosystems, edge data center designs, industry-leading telecommunications solutions and next-generation technology innovation. Switch Founder and CEO Rob Roy has developed more than 500 issued and pending patent claims covering data center designs that have manifested into the company's world-renowned data centers and technology solutions.

We innovate to sustainably progress the digital foundation of the connected world with a focus on enterprise-class and emerging hybrid cloud solutions. The Switch PRIMES, located in Las Vegas and Tahoe Reno, Nevada; Grand Rapids, Michigan; and Atlanta, Georgia are the world's most powerful exascale data center campus ecosystems with low latency to major U.S. markets. Visit switch.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding future demand and development. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Switch as of the date hereof, and Switch disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law. For additional information regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to Switch's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (including information under the caption "Risk Factors") and other reports filed with the SEC. Switch's SEC filings are available on the Investors section of Switch's website at https://investors.switch.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

