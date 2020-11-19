Here To Serve Expands its Nickel Footprint with 66 Single Cell Mining Claims

RYE BROOK, N.Y., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Here To Serve Holding Corp. (OTC:HTSC) is pleased to announce its wholly owned subsidiary, Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc. ("Fortune") executed a purchase contract to buy 66 single cell mining claims located to the immediate west and south of its current property in Timmins, Ontario.

Fortune's CEO, Paul Riss, said, "This acquisition is significant for us. In reading the maps of the area, the spatial distribution of the interpreted electromagnetic anomalies extended beyond our property boundary, to both the west and the south. The addition of these 66 claims provides us with an expanded footprint to help ensure we find the next mine discovery. We are fortunate that these claims were available for us to purchase."

"When we saw the lines on the electromagnetic map with our current mining cells, and the additional 66 mining cells, we knew we needed to purchase the additional cells," continued Riss. "Mineral-rich Canada has the potential to become a preferred supplier of cleaner nickel as a component of the battery for electric vehicles ("EV"). We continue to look for ways to be part of the EV supply chain and we believe we have highly prospective sites for nickel, copper and gold mineralized systems."

About Here To Serve Holding Corp.

Here to Serve Holding Corp. operates as several entities: Fortune Nickel and Gold Inc., ICF Industries Inc. ("ICF") and Executive Industries, which operates as a division of ICF.

Fortune intends to become a player in the exploration and production of nickel, gold and other precious metals internationally. The company is focused primarily on nickel exploration as the battery metals are projected to explode in the coming years along with the EV market. The company's core mission is to supply the major nickel contracts awarded by the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

ICF is a distribution, consulting and sales corporation designed to supply construction material throughout North America. ICF has contracts to distribute a diverse array of industrial products such as stuccoes, plasters, and insulated concrete forms from strategically designated vendors.

Executive Industries offers corporate advisory, consulting and marketing services to both public and privately-owned companies. Executive Industries helps entities with corporate strategy, negotiation, corporate structure, marketing and executive management decisions.

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/here-to-serve-expands-its-nickel-footprint-with-66-single-cell-mining-claims-301177048.html

SOURCE Here To Serve Holding Corp.